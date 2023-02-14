During Black History Month, let’s learn alongside each other. And let’s keep that going when February is through.
Whatever your race or ethnic background, we hope you take time throughout the year to grow in your knowledge and understanding of Black history, culture and contributions locally, nationally and globally. There’s always more to know.
Let’s keep conversations going about equity, inclusion and racial justice.
Let’s strive to collectively embrace language like BIPOC — Black, Indigenous, and people of color — and the message behind that.
Let’s encourage Wisconsin public schools to teach authentic Black history and culture. State Rep. Sheila Stubbs, who grew up in Beloit and now represents the 77th State Assembly District in the Madison area, touched on that topic during a recent visit to the Milton House in Milton, which was once a stop on the Underground Railroad.
And let’s appreciate the breadth of upcoming Black History Month events here in Rock County, as well as events into 2023. Some of those are listed below.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m, the Beloit Coalition of Churches is hosting a Black History Month breakfast and community gathering at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beloit. Admission is free, thanks to local sponsors. At 11 a.m., Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell will give the keynote address with the theme of “Dismantling the ‘Cradle to Prison’ Pipeline.”
Judge Mitchell will be followed by other speakers including Rock County Circuit Judge Ashley Morse, Beloit School District Superintendent Willie Garrison, Beloit School Board President Sean Leavy, Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Rock County Board Supervisor Kevin Leavy.
YWCA Rock County’s Stand Against Racism event is Thursday, April 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Lower Courthouse Park amphitheater in Janesville.
And a community Juneteenth celebration, organized by YWCA Rock County and the Elite Ladies, is Saturday, June 17, from noon to 10 p.m., at Telfer Park in Beloit.
These are in addition to some events already held this month, including the local League of Women Voters’ virtual forum, “Forward Together: Advancing Democracy,” with keynote speaker Circuit Judge Ashley Morse. The forum coincided with the Black Women’s Business Expo on Saturday in Beloit.
We encourage you to take time to attend local events like these, and to seek out other ongoing opportunities to listen, learn and connect.