Concerns over the Rock County Public Health Department’s decision to withhold the identity of a nursing home that turned into a COVID-19 hotspot overshadowed some progress the agency made last week in releasing municipal-level data on the virus’ spread.
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag called the agency’s decision to not tell city officials about the virus entering the Oak Park Place nursing home a “travesty,” and he’s right. He felt the city could have helped sooner if it had known about the outbreak. We would add it’s also a travesty not to alert the public.
Any plan to reopen the economy should involve local health departments playing a central role in keeping the public informed, including about any COVID-19 hotspots, whether at a residential or another type of facility. More secrecy would fuel public distrust and ultimately undermine efforts to get people to venture out of their homes. We wouldn’t want a repeat of the Oak Park Place scenario, in which people turn to the social media rumor mill for answers in response to health officials’ silence.
Perhaps nobody has been more frustrated with the health department than first responders, who risk exposure to the virus when heading to emergencies at residential facilities. Ron Bomkamp, a Janesville Fire Department battalion chief and member of the Rock County Board, said first responders want to know which facilities have COVID-19 cases so they can take precautions before entering these places. He said paramedics responded to an incident at Oak Park Place two weeks ago before any announcement of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.
He believes the county knew the virus was at the facility but didn’t tell first responders.
There seems to be a leadership vacuum within Rock County government, perhaps because the county board and County Administrator Josh Smith have been deferring to the judgment of Marie-Noel Sandoval, who leads the health department. She doesn’t seem to be answering to anyone and has refused interviews with The Gazette, communicating instead through prepared statements.
Sandoval gets some credit for releasing new maps last week showing the virus’ spread by census tract and zip code, but it took the protests of city officials to get that information. A city council resolution calling on the county to take action shouldn’t be necessary. The county board and Smith should be providing Sandoval more direction, particularly in forming a new strategy on identifying virus hotspots in the community.
It’s probably only a matter of time before another residential facility experiences an outbreak. We hope county officials learned their lessons in the Oak Park Place debacle. If they side with secrecy again, the public will likely need to hold the county board accountable to force changes inside the health department.