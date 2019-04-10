The school bus crash in the town of Beloit that injured four students last week should have parents and school officials demanding all school buses come with seat belts.

This bus didn’t have them. The students probably escaped more serious injuries because the bus never topped 22 mph, according Beloit Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.

This crash is proof that it takes more than a skilled bus driver to safeguard students. In this case, the bus driver suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness. Knowing such emergencies can happen to anyone at any time, equipping buses with belts seems like a small price.

Installing seat belts would likely be a years-long process for the Beloit Turner School District. The Janesville School Board decided in 2009 to phase in seat belts by requiring them in new buses. The district contracts with Van Galder Bus for bus service and pays Van Galder an additional $9,200 for each bus to have seat belts installed. Today, 13 of the district’s 27 standard-sized buses have belts, while belts are on 15 of the district’s 16 small buses (costing $3,400 for each bus).

A school bus operates for about 20 years, which means all Van Galder buses serving Janesville should have belts within about 10 years.

Whether students are actually buckling up on Janesville buses is another question. “While the seat belts are installed on some of the buses, it is very difficult for a bus driver to mandate and check continued use of the seat belts throughout their routes,” Janesville School District communications specialist Patrick Gasper said.

Ensuring students use their belts will require students, bus drivers and parents alike to treat seat-belt safety for buses like they do for passenger vehicles. The carefree days of parents shuttling their unbuckled kids around town are long gone. Indeed, children can’t even ride in the front seat anymore and, in Wisconsin, must sit in a booster seat until they’re 8 years old.

Society’s view of seat belts has evolved, but less so for school buses. We suspect many safety-conscious parents, who would never dare let their child ride in a car without a belt, would not be alarmed to learn their child rides a bus without belts.

This kind of attitude must change. Seat belts should come as standard for school buses, not an add-on.

Some people might argue children aren’t in as much danger when traveling in a large, heavy bus, but the crash in Beloit suggests otherwise. If children can get injured traveling in a bus at 22 mph, imagine what could happen at 40 mph or faster.