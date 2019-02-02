The former Pick ‘n Save property on Janesville’s south side could get a new tenant soon, though many neighbors are disappointed the site’s new owner is pushing for light industrial development.

The neighbors want to keep the area looking like it did before Pick ’n Save closed in 2017.

They want to keep the status quo and are upset with a city council decision last week to rezone the site to light industrial. They say the new owner, Jim Grafft, should bring in another grocery store.

The trouble is, city officials have reached out to other grocery chains, and none has shown an interest in moving there.

Local government can’t force what the market won’t allow. Grafft knows this, too, which is why he sought the zoning change. He now has more options to redevelop the site.

But many south-side residents aren’t having it, and featured on this page today is a typical response. “A new, young family to the area, looking for an affordable home, will not want to buy in a neighborhood with manufacturing on the main street,” Wendy Stewart writes.

Her concern is a valid one, but the zoning change could invigorate the neighborhood, leading to more jobs, shops and restaurants in the area. Light industrial encompasses a lot of different uses, resembling nothing like a traditional factory. Stewart is mostly reacting to the fear of the unknown.

Resistance to change, often manifesting as NIMBYism (not in my backyard), feeds on fear. But to capitulate to NIMBYism is to submit to stagnation. Janesville leaders, for the most part, haven’t allowed emotional appeals (with the notable exception of the failed proposal to build upscale apartments near the Briar Crest development on the north side) to dictate city planning. They’ve mostly made decisions based on a proposal’s merits.

Residents deserve credit, too, when they reserve judgement and work with developers to find an acceptable compromise, as appears to be happening with a proposed housing project near Milton and Mount Zion avenues. About 30 people attended a developer’s presentation Tuesday to learn about his proposal to build 119 units of two-story townhomes on 9.9 acres where six vacant baseball fields now sit. Meeting attendees didn’t raise an immediate protest, which is a good sign.

Residents are free to voice opposition, of course. But we hope they also acknowledge the need for new housing in Janesville. With relatively few undeveloped sites available, a developer has almost no choice but to pick a site near someone’s backyard.

Janesville must embrace change if it’s to remain relevant amid an intense competition among cities for good-paying jobs, dependable employees and quality housing. For sure, the city shouldn’t rush decisions. It must exercise due diligence in evaluating proposals.

But the city cannot, if it doesn’t want to derail its progress, allow NIMBYism to have the final say.