The national debate over whether children should have access to school and public library books deemed by some to be explicit, particularly those with sexual and gender identity themes, stepped up this week.
The North Dakota legislature began on Tuesday considering a bill that would allow books with “sexually explicit” content to be banned from public libraries.
It’s part of a wave of recent efforts across the country to keep such books out of the hands of children.
Children should be protected from checking out material they’re not ready for. But, we’d argue, there are better ways to do that than removing books from library shelves.
Most public libraries won’t police what children check out. There is an answer to that for families who have concerns: accompany children to the public library and actively monitor what they’re reading.
Most school libraries, meanwhile, allow families to place individual restrictions on what children can read and check out.
And so, the best tool for a family to protect their own children — parental involvement — already exists.
We live in a time of heightened national disunity over many issues, with sexual and gender identity among the most polarizing. Race remains up there, as well.
Here in Wisconsin, there’s been enough of a conservative push to examine the content of school library books, that it became an issue in last year’s gubernatorial campaign. Gov. Tony Evers, who ultimately kept his seat, warned that were he not re-elected, book challenges and efforts to ban books from libraries would intensify.
News reports from across the Wisconsin in recent years have meanwhile tracked decisions by school boards to remove from their libraries books deemed inappropriate, often books with LGBTQ themes.
Websites such as pen.org are also tracking book bans nationwide.
A map at pen.org places Wisconsin among the 10 states that saw the greatest number of school library books bans in 2021 and early 2022. According to pen.org, LGBTQ+ themes were the top reason for books to be banned from school libraries between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Books with themes about race came in a close second.
According to the American Library Association, efforts to remove books from public and school libraries appear to be driven by a vocal minority. A survey done last year by the ALA showed that about two-thirds of respondents were opposed to school and library book bans.
The American Library Association marks Banned Books Week every September. But the national conversation hasn’t been limited to those few days in the fall. It’s going on continually on the internet, and in-person in informal and more structured settings.
One local church here in Janesville, for instance, Cargill United Methodist Church, has a book club that discusses titles that top the national list of banned books.
Which books have drawn the most controversy? The ALA keeps on its website, ala.org, a list of the most challenged books of every year, back to 2000.
Libraries were established as, and we hope they remain, public spaces for the free exchange of ideas. Books and other library materials have the power — if we let them — to untrench our views. They can push us, if not to agree with the perspectives of others, at least to understand them.
That exchange of ideas will further fall off, only widening our existing societal chasms, if the materials that most challenge us to think differently continue to disappear from library shelves.