Here’s another reason to get angry at the cable company (as if you needed one): A proposed Federal Communications Commission rule would allow cable companies to charge cities for using a channel for a community access station.
Under current regulations, cable companies provide this channel at no cost and pay municipalities a franchise fee for the privilege to use their public right-of-ways.
In Janesville, the community access station is JATV.
Even as more cable subscribers “cut the cord,” JATV remains relevant and continues to develop new programming. It broadcasts uniquely Janesville content, from city council meetings to the annual lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
As it stands, JATV receives $180,000, about 20 percent of the franchise fee paid to the city each year, to cover some of the station’s expenses. Years ago, the city received an additional fee, about $50,000, to operate the station, but a 2007 state law ended those payments.
Things would get worse under the proposed FCC rule change. Charter would be able to assign a “market value” to JATV’s channel space and deduct that value from the franchise fee. Wisconsin Media Association, a nonprofit advocacy group for community access stations, says municipalities could face having to spend most of their franchise fees to acquire a channel, leaving little or nothing to operate a community access station.
“How much will municipalities have to pay? No one knows,” the association states on its website. “The FCC is considering the ‘market value of the channel’ or ‘the cost to the cable operator.’ Conceivably it could be more than what a community gets in franchise fees.”
Cable giants will argue the current rules are burdensome and increase cable rates. But these companies are using public right-of-ways to deliver their product to homes, and the public deserves compensation for that. Cable companies are hurting nowadays because of “cord cutters” not costs related to providing a community access channel.
Regardless of the FCC decision, there’s no denying the media landscape is changing. Cord cutting threatens the existence of cable TV as we know it. As more content shifts to the internet, the business model for JATV will require rethinking. Newspapers are acutely aware of this predicament as more people turn to the internet for their news.
The city and JATV must prepare for a future that relies more on internet-based programing and less on cable. But JATV should be allowed to plan for this eventuality and not be forced into failure by an FCC rule change. It needs time to make the transition to the internet era, and the FCC should be working to help, not hinder, stations such as JATV.
