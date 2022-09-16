If we’re realistic, a Rock County passenger rail stop isn’t something most of us will see in our lifetime.
That doesn’t mean a Rock County Board committee was wrong last week to recommend that the county try to tap into a massive new pot of federal infrastructure funding with billions earmarked for expanding high-speed intercity Amtrak service.
Nor would it be wrong for the full county board to further discuss the idea at a meeting later this month. These kinds of significant infrastructure projects typically only come to fruition after decades of local advocacy.
But Rock County needs to recognize it is not first in line for either a commuter rail or high-speed intercity passenger rail stop in the broader Midwest region west and northwest of Chicago.
Rock County has a past mark against it: a short-lived effort to bring an Amtrak stop to Janesville that kicked off with much fanfare in 2000, ran with too few riders and at a financial loss for about a year, and unceremoniously folded in 2001.
Over the past two decades, Illinois and Wisconsin, surrounding states, and regional metropolitan planning organizations have periodically reexamined the potential for expanding Metra commuter rail and Amtrak high-speed intercity rail out of Chicago, to the west and northwest. Passenger rail stops in Beloit, Janesville and Clinton have all been eyed. But bigger population centers like Rockford and Madison have justifiably gotten more attention than Rock County.
Rockford has been pushing for its passenger train service to be reinstated since its Black Hawk Amtrak line to and from Chicago was shuttered in 1981. Finally, just last week, the state of Illinois announced it has secured funding for a commuter rail extension from Rockford to Elgin with stops in Huntley and Belvidere and continuing into Chicago via an existing Metra line. The hope is to have trains running by 2025 or 2026.
Madison, meanwhile, was identified as a key prospect for a future Amtrak stop in a U.S. Department of Transportation study released last October. The closest Amtrak stop to Madison is now Columbus, 30 miles away.
If both the Rockford and Madison passenger rail stops materialize, it might make sense—at some future point—to connect those two cities with a regional spur running north-south through Rock and southern Dane counties.
Various studies over the past two decades have tentatively mapped out such a spur with possible stops in Beloit, Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Stoughton and McFarland. It might also make sense at a future date to run a passenger line directly between Milwaukee and Rock County.
What’s most likely in the foreseeable future is for a bus connection to transport ticketed Amtrak riders from Rock County to rail stops in Rockford and/or Madison. That is an option shown in studies in recent years.
As it awaits its turn, Rock County has the time to fully consider the local operational cost of reinstating rail service here, beyond the capital cost of initiating the service and opening a station.
What would the local long-term operational cost amount to for a city like Janesville to operate a modern passenger rail line and station? And how much might that local cost realistically be offset by new economic development spurred by the presence of passenger rail?
Would having a passenger rail stop realistically lure riders into the local area for business and tourism—or might it spur an unwanted outflow of riders who would now have an easier way to escape on their weekends to larger regional cities like Chicago?
For reasons that include climate benefits by taking cars off the road, expanding passenger rail throughout the upper Midwest makes sense if the money is available to put it into place and to operate it in a cost-effective way that doesn’t overburden taxpayers.
Rock County might again someday have a passenger rail stop. But that’s a long-term conversation that took four decades in Rockford and isn’t guaranteed here.
So start the discussion here in Rock County but be realistic about the timeline and the past failure to generate sufficient ridership and revenue. Ask hard questions about the potential local economic benefit. And don’t let the notion of hopping a train to take in a Cubs game cloud our local judgment on the ultimate short- and long-term price tag.