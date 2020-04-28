One of the best ways for the community to return to some sense of normalcy is for the Janesville Farmers Market to open Saturday.
Designated as essential businesses, farmers markets have a right to operate while under safer-at-home orders, and Janesville Farmers Market organizers have unveiled several measures we feel will significantly reduce the health risks.
Organizers cannot make shopping risk free, but their planned measures seem as restrictive as any implemented at other essential businesses in Janesville:
Anyone wanting to enter the market must wear a mask.
Customers will be asked to enter through one entrance, which will be restricted to limit the total number of people in the market.
All attendees should maintain social distancing of 6 feet.
Music, crafts and other social activities won’t be permitted.
Only one person from each household should attend the market. Gatherings within the market will be discouraged.
Customers will be asked not to touch any of the products until purchasing them.
In other words, this market will feel nothing like it did in previous years. Vendors and customers are likely to feel anxious as everyone tries to adjust to the new COVID-19 reality. The Saturday event will likely seem more like a reclamation project than a celebration of spring.
It arguably would have been easier to cancel the market like other communities have canceled their markets, but opening Saturday works for a couple reasons. For one, there will be relatively few vegetables available for sale, which should help limit crowd size. Aside from leafy greens and rhubarb, many of the vegetables customers covet—carrots, tomatoes, squashes, cucumbers, etc.—haven’t even been planted yet. Even during normal years, the May markets tend to attract fewer people than later ones.
Also, opening Saturday will give organizers the opportunity to address any mistakes and adjust policies before the busy season starts. By the time July rolls around, organizers will have benefited from several trial runs.
To be sure, there is no guarantee the market’s opening will prove successful. If too many people are either afraid to go or are turned off by all the restrictions, vendors will lose more money than they make over the coming weeks.
Market organizers recognize the risks and are taking them seriously, which is all we can ask of an essential businesses.
Under the Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan, it’s all about baby steps. The plan provides benchmarks for nonessential businesses to open, and we hope the farmers market Saturday gives people a glimpse at what the future could like—a preview of the many business openings to come.