If town of La Prairie residents living near a proposed chicken farm want to stop the project, they’ll have to do better than complain about truck traffic and the proposed facility’s size.

They’ll need to pore through S&R Egg Farm’s 800-page proposal and find examples of possible violations of state standards for this type of concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO).

Good luck with that.

“If they’re going to be denied, you have to find specific reasons, specific language and facts to back up your denial. It can’t be because I don’t believe in large-scale agriculture. It can’t be any of those philosophical arguments,” Allan Arndt, La Prairie Town Board chairman, told The Gazette.

To be blunt, this project is headed for approval, and there is little residents or the town board can do about it. The town is a minor player in the approval process and must follow state standards, with the state Livestock Siting Review Board at the helm governing “99% of everything that’s going to go on here,” Arndt noted.

The rules have been written in favor of agriculture businesses, which is neither good nor bad. It is what it is, meaning residents who don’t like this proposal needed to go to their state legislators years ago to advocate for changing the laws and rules.

Predictably, residents are objecting only now because there’s a plan to build a chicken farm in their neighborhood. That’s how not-in-my-backyard objections work. They’re not rooted in any general concern for CAFOs but in a specific proposal that harms the interests of a small group of residents.

Nobody should be surprised a company wants to open a CAFO at the proposed site on more than 100 acres west of Belding Road near County J. It’s an ideal location for S&R or another company’s operation. If anything, residents should feel somewhat relieved a chicken farm is in the works instead of a dairy CAFO, which generate large quantities of manure that must be stored outside in lagoons and threaten to contaminate ground and surface water.

Waste generated by the chickens at this site would be dried and stored inside, cutting down on odors and water contamination risks. Those two issues—odors and water contamination—are what commonly make CAFOs so controversial.

Yes, it would be a bummer living near a farm with as many as 10 barns and 3 million chickens as S&R is proposing. But town of La Prairie residents should remember the old adage: It could always be worse.

The best residents can do now is plan to monitor the site after construction and encourage S&R to be a good corporate citizen. Chicken farms occasionally have become targets of animal cruelty crusaders and illegal immigration investigations. If S&R can maintain a clean image, as it seems to have done over the years, there’s no reason to think its farm won’t simply become another nondescript agricultural operation on the town landscape.

We advise residents who have concerns with this proposal to remain engaged. Attend all the hearings and meetings, but do it to become educated, not to change the outcome. Give up any fantasy of outraged residents filling board rooms and overcoming long odds to defeat the agribusiness Goliath.

Not going to happen in this case.

S&R knows what it’s doing, and the rules are on its side.