Republicans needed hardly a week to figure out what to do with an unexpected budget surplus: Return it to taxpayers and pay down debt.
The tax-and-spenders at the state Capitol were aghast and accused Republicans last week of rushing their proposal, as if lawmakers needed more time to consider whether taxpayers would want their money returned to them. The Senate and Assembly bills passed Thursday confounded special interest groups seeking to get their hands on some of that money. The Legislature pinched the special interest fingers with how fast it closed the lid on the surplus cookie jar.
To their credit, GOP lawmakers refused to allow any distractions to derail the legislation. “It is vital to understand that this surplus exists because the government taxed too much, not because the government spent too little,” Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, wrote in a column Thursday.
The legislation would reduce taxes in three ways:
Increasing the standard deduction for income tax filers ($250 million).
Reducing taxes on personal property for manufacturers ($45 million).
Trimming the state debt ($100 million).
The last indirectly reduces taxes by reducing the interest taxpayers would pay on debt.
Gov. Tony Evers, who’s likely to veto the measure, would prefer to spend a large portion of the surplus on public education, but the Legislature in the last biennium budget increased school funding by more than $560 million. School districts will spend whatever they’re given, and if the Legislature had agreed to Evers’ proposal, it wouldn’t have been enough. Evers would have eventually asked for even more, and he is bound to portray public education as underfunded no matter the size of the checks sent to schools.
Furthermore, school districts have other funding options. They can ask voters to approve operational referendums, which have caused property taxes to rise around the state in recent years. When voters reject these measures, school districts don’t hesitate to demonstrate their displeasure. This happened to the Delavan-Darien School District in 2018 when the district closed one of its elementary schools in response to a referendum failing. Voters approved a referendum the next year, and the school reopened.
To be fair to Evers, his surplus proposal didn’t call for spending all of the surplus. It did include a property tax cut, which deserved inclusion in the Republican proposal. A problem with the Republican legislation is that invites a rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul scenario, with families saving on their income taxes only to see those savings disappear through higher property taxes tied to school referendums.
Republicans have the right idea in returning tax money to the taxpayers, though the legislation passed Thursday falls short in its failing to address residential property taxes. The next opportunity for Republicans to address this issue is likely during negotiations for the 2021-23 budget.