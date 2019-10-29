Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson could soon find himself a key figure in the impeachment inquiry over President Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian officials, creating a possible conflict of interest for Johnson should the Senate need to hold an impeachment trial.

At the very least, there would be the appearance of a conflict of interest, especially with revelations reported Monday by The Washington Post that Johnson’s involvement with Ukrainian officials goes deeper than previously acknowledged. The Post reported Johnson met in July with a former Ukrainian diplomat, Andrii Telizhenko, who has asserted the Democratic National Committee worked with Ukrainian officials to help Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.

Trump pursued this concern, too, as a transcript of his July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggests.

Whether there’s an iota of truth to a Clinton/DNC-Urkraine connection, we don’t know. No evidence has been produced so far substantiating the claims, but that hasn’t stopped Clinton critics, including Johnson.

Over the years, Johnson has rightly noted instances of Clinton’s poor judgment, such as her handling of the Benghazi, Libya, terrorist attacks and her use of private emails to discuss sensitive or classified information. But the DNC’s and the Clinton campaign’s misdeeds—real or imagined in the Ukraine saga—don’t absolve Trump of the allegations facing him today, namely that he sought to enlist a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election through an investigation of a political rival, Joe Biden, and Biden’s son. At least one witness has said a quid pro quo had been arranged, while others deny any knowledge.

Regardless, the allegations against the president are serious and should be taken seriously by both parties.

Johnson should reflect on how his own involvement in Ukrainian affairs might appear to Wisconsin residents watching this Beltway drama unfold from afar. If the House were to impeach Trump, the Senate would hold a trial. Johnson could be pushed toward playing both witness and juror, which would never be allowed in a U.S. courtroom. Such a conflict shouldn’t happen at a Senate trial, either, not if the Senate would want the American people to view its verdict as credible.

Put in Johnson’s shoes, most objective observers would recognize this situation as a potential conflict and would recuse themselves from a Senate trial. We hope Johnson would do the same, but we’re not convinced. Johnson might even consider it his duty to participate in a trial, at least judging from his recent performance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he sidestepped questions on Ukraine and argued about “deep state” conspiracies.

Whether Johnson is capable of putting nation ahead of party, we’re likely to soon find out.