The demolition of the Rock River parking deck, construction of the town square and facelift for River Street happened lightning quick in government time.
Credit Janesville officials for building momentum for the ARISE initiative. The trick now is to ensure this momentum transfers to the private sector, the ultimate focus of ARISE.
The city should put maximum pressure on downtown’s laggards, namely owners of vacant and/or dilapidated properties. With so much at stake, both in terms of tax dollars and city officials’ credibility, blight near these improvements cannot be tolerated.
Some readers criticized The Gazette for its coverage of the Oct. 26 grand opening for River Street. They wanted the attention to be exclusively on the culmination of the city’s hard work, not on nearby vacant properties highlighted by the coverage.
Here’s our response to the critics: So long as vacant and dilapidated properties loom near the town square and River Street, ARISE won’t realize its potential. The celebrations will be hollow.
Yes, city officials have been applying some pressure on property owners. But we fear negotiations between officials and owners of vacant properties could drag out for years, as previous enforcement efforts have.
Taxpayers shouldn’t have to wait years for the removal of these unsightly warts. This isn’t a time for gentle encouragement. Certain property owners in the downtown require tough love and probably lots of it.
We might give some owners the benefit of the doubt if there were obvious signs of progress. But for the most part, these properties are languishing today as they did before the city embarked on ARISE.
Case in point, the former Town and Country restaurant along River Street and the focus of our Saturday coverage. Owners Travis and Jennifer O’Connell began an interior demolition project in 2015, and it’s still unfinished three years later, Gazette reporter Neil Johnson wrote.
That property and the nearby former Riverfront Centre should be a top priority for spurring economic development. Jim Grafft, who bought the vacant building in 2016, has said he’s considering renovating it to add market-grade apartments and an interior parking deck. We like the idea, though Grafft’s decades-long lack of progress on his former Monterey Hotel a few blocks west does not inspire confidence.
In their public statements, city officials have been reticent to link ARISE to property code enforcement efforts. Perhaps these officials are being careful to give equal treatment to properties across the whole city.
But why should the city shy away from making property code enforcement a key element of ARISE? Other parts of the city aren’t receiving the injection of tax dollars that the downtown is getting, and the city would be justified in putting a spotlight on blight near these taxpayer-funded improvements.
The town square, River Street and other ARISE-related improvements aren’t an end in themselves. They are a means to an end—economic revitalization. And it’s incumbent on city officials to do all they can to help bring this end to fruition.
