That rumble we hear is every principal in the Janesville School District heading to Superintendent Steve Pophal’s office to ask for the same deal Marshall Middle School Principal Synthia Taylor landed.
She’s on paid leave to pursue a school district-paid doctoral degree. Her salary is $121,609. Meanwhile, the district has no assurances she intends to return to work.
This is a sensational deal for Taylor. It’s an awful one for school district taxpayers—salt in the wound after residents received tax bills in December with the school district portion increasing by 16% on average.
Taylor’s paid leave is the result of “a special circumstance,” according to the director of human resources, Scott Garner.
She’s “transitioning into a new area of expertise” and finishing her dissertation.
We don’t understand how this “special circumstance” justifies an administrator’s paid leave, and we doubt taxpayers do either.
Taylor’s paid leave comes just as the district considers asking taxpayers to approve a referendum to pay for millions of dollars in maintenance projects. Here’s the message taxpayers received: The district doesn’t have the money to replace old windows, but it has the cash to put an administrator on paid leave so she can get her doctoral degree.
Something doesn’t smell right here, and The Gazette is pursuing an open records request to obtain more information about the arrangement. If there’s more to the story, the district didn’t say so during interviews for a Wednesday story (Page 3A).
District spokesman Patrick Gasper told The Gazette he doesn’t think Taylor’s paid leave sets a precedent. We don’t see how it doesn’t. How can the district now reject other principals who express an interest in “transitioning into a new area of expertise” at the district’s expense?
District officials should have put themselves in the average Janesville resident’s shoes before agreeing to Taylor’s paid leave. Imagine someone in the private sector asking her boss for the Taylor treatment. The laughter might bring tears to the boss’ eyes.
But give Synthia Taylor credit. She’s on her way to earning a doctorate while getting paid to have Marshall Assistant Principal Mike Matteson take her place at the middle school. Nobody could hope for a better deal. Unless, of course, you’re a taxpayer.