Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, says Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to decriminalize marijuana is a “nonstarter” in the Legislature, but local governments already are heading in Evers’ direction.

Many Republicans believe decriminalization is the first step to legalization, though not all decriminalization advocates support legalization.

The Janesville City Council passed an ordinance last year allowing police officers to issue citations for possession of small amounts of pot. Far from being a radical initiative, the ordinance simply reflects how the Rock County District Attorney’s Office already conducts business. The DA’s office doesn’t file criminal charges on most pot possession arrests and instead treats these cases as ordinance violations.

Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore has said he opposes legalization but believes his officers’ time is better spent focusing on other crimes. In issuing citations for pot possession rather than making criminal arrests, police officers save an estimated 300 hours a year.

We wrote earlier in this space that we agreed with the city council’s June decision, and we still do.

Considering some law enforcement agencies support decriminalization and considering Republicans typically hold in high regard the views of law enforcement, it’s odd Republican lawmakers would view decriminalization of possession of 25 grams or less of pot as a “nonstarter.”

Decriminalization is not legalization, and we’re not advocating the state make that leap, though many others states have. It won’t be long before Wisconsin residents can zip across the Michigan border to legally purchase pot. Two other neighbors, Minnesota and Illinois, are expected to take up legalization proposals in their legislatures this year.

Six Wisconsin counties held and passed advisory referendums in November in favor of recreational legalization. Eleven counties, including eight counties that picked Republican Scott Walker for governor, backed referendums to legalize medical marijuana.

Ignoring the decriminalization/legalization trend won’t make it go away. The nation’s prohibition culture is unraveling state by state, and sealing Wisconsin’s borders isn’t an option.

To be sure, marijuana is not the harmless, side-effect-free drug that some of its promoters claim. It is a mind-altering substance and comes with risks, especially for younger users predisposed to developing mental illness.

At the same time, pot has some legitimate medical uses, including as a treatment for chronic pain and nausea.

Politicians often talk about the need for common sense, but it’s been lacking in Wisconsin’s pot debate.

Lawmakers should drop their partisan talking points and acknowledge marijuana’s growing acceptance. State statutes generally reflect public values and law enforcement preferences, and lawmakers must sometimes rewrite statutes to accommodate changing values and preferences.

Refusing to take up Evers’ decriminalization proposal is to pretend marijuana prohibition continues to benefit from public support.