Even if you’re not a fan of the Trump administration, you have to appreciate the small miracle delivered by Operation Warp Speed of helping make viable COVID-19 vaccines a reality within months.
Delivery of vaccine is not going as smoothly.
Vaccinations are being rolled out in a cumbersome phased system, and states such as Wisconsin are complaining they don’t know far enough in advance when they’ll be getting how much vaccine.
While the vaccines were being developed, state and local officials had months to scheme about how the vaccine should be distributed, to whom and in what order. All of that was figured out a long time ago, right?
Wrong.
The vaccine is being distributed in Wisconsin to Phase 1A recipients—frontline hospital staff and nursing homes. That’s about a half million people, state officials estimate.
Up next will be people in Phase 1B. Who is in that group? That has not been decided.
The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee Vaccine Subcommittee on Wednesday still was finalizing the “Phase 1B framework” in preparation for gathering public comment.
In spite of that, some areas, including Rock County, have moved beyond Phase 1A. Some people—law enforcement officers, for example—considered to be in the Phase 1B category already have gotten vaccinated because vaccine was available.
The Janesville School District is planning to take a day off from schooling Friday, Jan. 22, to vaccinate its 1,300 employees, even though they are expected to be a part of Phase 1B.
The Rock County Public Health Department had not announced any transition to Phase 1B, but the school district news release said the health department had authorized the vaccinations.
Meanwhile, vaccination of people in Phase 1A continues.
Rock County has formed a vaccine advisory group, consisting of 30 representatives of school districts, fire departments, pharmacies, human services and hospitals who have been involved in COVID-19 response.
This group started meeting months ago to make decisions about vaccine distribution, right?
Wrong.
The advisory group didn’t begin meeting until earlier this month, and membership is expanding.
“While there are specific participants, we expect participation may increase as other people are identified that may be able to add value, so there isn’t defined membership in the way a public body would have,” County Administrator Josh Smith said.
On Thursday, Assembly Republicans grilled state health officials about the vaccine rollout.
“The process that’s in place just seems overly bureaucratic and cumbersome,” Rep. Joe Sanfelippo said, according to Associated Press reporting. “We need to tell the public here’s the day when we expect to do this group, here’s the date when we expect to do that group.”
But Lisa Olson, an assistant deputy secretary at the Department of Health Services, said the state is not getting enough doses from the federal government. Doses are allocated on a weekly basis, making it impossible to plan ahead, she said.
Smith acknowledged there are lots of questions about the vaccination rollout. He said answers are coming.
We hope they arrive quickly.