Imagine if President Barack Obama had asked the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation into Mitt Romney, Obama’s Republican opponent in the 2012 election. How do you think Republicans would have responded?

They certainly wouldn’t have said as Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, did this week, “Congress should start legislating, not litigating. We must focus on the issues impacting Americans—our $22 trillion national debt, the rising costs of health care, and job creation for families and workers. Let’s end this circus and get to work.”

No way.

Steil and other Republicans would have turned apoplectic, just as Democrats have done over reports that President Trump sought a Ukrainian investigation into Joe Biden and his son. Many Democrats aren’t just calling for impeachment, they’re cheering for it.

Meanwhile, many Republicans are claiming Trump did nothing wrong, issuing statements similar to Steil’s seeking to “end this circus and get to work.”

That’s the problem with D.C. politics. Both parties are so deeply entrenched in partisan ideology that they’re unable to objectively evaluate the conduct of any federal officeholder or candidate. Neither party can be trusted, in part, because both parties punish dissenters who dare criticize one of their own.

Even if Steil believes Trump showed terrible judgment in seeking a Ukrainian investigation, Steil probably doesn’t feel at liberty to express those concerns. If he did, Steil would get the Justin Amash treatment. An original tea party member, Rep. Amash was belittled by his Republican colleagues after arguing the Mueller report showed Trump committed impeachable offenses. Amash is now an independent.

Several columnists on these pages have described Republicans as spineless for not standing up to Trump, but that’s too harsh. In their defense, Republicans have only two choices: toe the party line or be ousted. There’s no middle ground for them, no room to safely question their leader’s judgment and publicly reflect on his mistakes.

Beltway politics have become a zero-sum game in which morality and ethics take a back seat to survival. If Steil wants to stay in office and if he doesn’t want to be shunned and attacked by his own party, Steil must defend Trump, or at least not criticize him.

Most people aren’t like Amash. They want to fit in, and they can’t stomach the stress and isolation that comes with criticizing their leader.

Democrats have it relatively easy because their leader isn’t Trump. They’re lucky, too, because Obama was too savvy to open himself up to the kind of criticism facing Trump. But if Obama had been as sloppy and reckless as Trump, there’s no doubt in our mind Democrats would have stood by Obama just as Republicans are standing by Trump today.

Anyone who calls Steil spineless is being disingenuous. He’s trying to survive just like the rest of the GOP caucus.