At least one of Janesville’s high schools has figured out cellphones don’t belong in the classroom.

Craig High School has decided to start enforcing its long-time cellphone ban. The policy has been in place since 2005, apparently, but “teacher feedback” prompted new enforcement efforts, Principal Alison Bjoin said.

In administrative speak, this means students have been ignoring the ban for years, and now the administration plans to finally do something about it.

Meanwhile, at Parker High School, the administration continues to pretend cellphones can be useful learning tools. “It would be very short-sighted to think that you can ban them, and there are some very good educational uses for cellphones,” Principal Chris Laue told The Gazette.

We wouldn’t call Bjoin short-sighted and also not administrators at Evansville and Edgerton high schools, where cellphones also are banned from classrooms.

On the contrary, these administrators recognize cellphones are disruptive and possibly hurting students’ academic performance. Sure, these devices can be turned into calculators and used in 100 other “educational” applications. But that presumes students aren’t also using them to check texts messages, Instagram feeds, fantasy football scores and Lord only knows what else. The fact is, it’s near impossible to hold students accountable for how they’re using private devices in the classroom.

Even if some students keep the devices in their pockets during class, students still can feel them vibrate, creating a distraction even when they’re not actually using the phones. One minute, students are focusing to grasp a mathematics concept, and the next they’re thinking about a missed text message or Facebook notification.

Don’t get us wrong. We’re not anti-technology. But if students need to use a computer, they should use school-issued laptops or iPads, which have content filters and aren’t loaded with social media apps. Schools monitor these devices, and students know it. These devices are less likely to be misused during class.

As many teachers have discovered, asking students to keep their devices in their pockets doesn’t work. A classroom ban is the only practical solution, but a ban only works if schools are prepared to enforce it and teachers are empowered to impose consequences for the rule breakers.

Janesville School District should rethink its policy that allows each school to decide how to handle cellphones, effectively permitting Parker to be more permissive with cellphones than Craig.

This divergence in policies between Craig and Parker sends a message that Parker is also more likely to tolerate in-class distractions caused by cellphones. That’s not helping Parker or the district as a whole.

The district needs one policy for all schools, banning cellphones from the classroom while requiring students and teachers to use school-issued devices when using technology.