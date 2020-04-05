The coronavirus outbreak has reshaped the Janesville City Council race more so than perhaps any other local race.
It has upended, for instance, debate on building a proposed $33 million indoor sports facility at the Janesville Mall.
Above all else, the outbreak has put a premium on experience, making the Gazette Editorial Board’s endorsements for the three incumbents—Paul Benson, Paul Williams and Council President Richard Gruber—an easy call.
Gruber’s efforts in the past week to compel Rock County Public Health Department officials to release more information about the virus’ spread in our community show leadership and deserve recognition. Gruber and other city officials raised concerns with Rock County Administrator Josh Smith about the health department’s refusal to identify the municipalities of people testing positive for the coronavirus.
The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, is to blame for the county’s lack of transparency. Officials claim they’re following HIPAA rules for protecting patient privacy, despite the fact that no patient’s identity would be revealed in releasing municipality-level data.
In an email to Smith, Gruber objected to the county’s interpretation and noted HIPAA includes an “imminent danger” exception that would allow the county to release more information about the virus’ spread. Communities such as Janesville need more data “in order to plan their own response to this public health crisis. At a minimum, release to proper authorities... of minimum identifying information would be of invaluable assistance in being able to track community spread of virus contamination,” Gruber wrote.
The county’s narrow interpretation of HIPAA threatens public health, and we applaud Gruber and city officials for protesting the health department’s roadblocks. When this pandemic is finished, we encourage the city council to ask lawmakers to reform HIPAA to ensure privacy considerations can never again supersede public health concerns.
A crisis illuminates true leaders, and the record will show city officials stood up for the residents’ best interests on the transparency question.
All three city council incumbents in their interviews with The Gazette Editorial Board referenced the outbreak and acknowledged its potential effect on the proposed indoor sports complex plans. Prudence is needed, and these members showed they’ve already begun to adjust expectations amid a virus-induced economic slowdown.
“We’re living in a whole different world right now than we were a week or two weeks ago,” Williams said. “I think we need to step back and really see where we’re at ... as far as this virus going around and how long it’s going to last and what the effects are.”
For his part, Benson said he believes a two-rink sports complex could be built for far less than the current $33 million price tag. We welcome any proposal that would allow the city to upgrade its current facilities without breaking the taxpayer bank.
The lone challenger in this race, Susan Johnson, deserves credit just for running. There is a dearth of candidates in local races, including for the Janesville School Board, which is uncontested this year.
She has raised some good points, such as expressing support for the city doing more to help the economically depressed south side.
As is often the case with challengers, she has more to learn about the issues, and now is not the time to elect somebody lacking a solid grasp of how local government works.
This is a classic stay-the-course moment, and we encourage voters going to the polls Tuesday to stick with the three incumbents.