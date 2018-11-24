For the first time in many years, Wisconsin has an opportunity to govern from the center. We hope the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers decide to rise above tribal politics and work together for the common good.
That would be refreshing.
The post-election atmosphere is admittedly discouraging with a lame-duck Gov. Scott Walker and Republican leaders in the Legislature threatening to weaken the governor’s office before Evers’ inauguration. That’s no way to welcome a new governor, but perhaps Evers will be the bigger person in this situation and begin Day One of his administration by reaching out to the opposition.
To succeed, Evers will need to win over Republican leaders, and we encourage him to consider the state’s long history (before Walker) of bipartisanship between the governor and Legislature. Specifically, Evers should study up on how former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson ran his administration. Thompson had many Democratic critics, but he also recognized the importance of getting Democrats’ buy-in on important measures. Notably, Thompson appointed in 1987 then-Democratic Senate Majority Leader Sen. Tim Cullen to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
As Cullen explains in his book, “Ringside Seat: Wisconsin politics, the 1970s to Scott Walker,” Thompson made the appointment not out of kindness but a pragmatic realization that Democratic support would pay political dividends. Of course, some people scorned the appointment, but it was the kind of move that allowed Thompson to build his legacy as one of this state’s most effective governors.
Most important, Thompson accomplished much of his agenda without pitting the two parties against each other. He governed through the middle.
For his part, Cullen had a similar attitude. He worked with Thompson in pursuit of an agenda that—from the Democrats’ perspective—wasn’t perfect but was better than the alternative: nothing.
Walker believed being “bold” meant refusing to compromise on policy initiatives. Evers has an opportunity to be “bold” in a different way. He could follow Thompson’s lead by appointing a moderate Republican to his cabinet, demonstrating he’s serious about governing from the center.
Regardless of his cabinet picks, Evers should turn to Thompson often for advice and use him as a bridge builder between Democrats and Republicans.
Thompson has some good ideas, in particular, on prison reform. He wants to give inmates more educational opportunities and work with the private sector to help inmates re-enter the workforce. He’s also advocating for more alcohol and drug treatment programs.
Despite Republican leaders in the Legislature trying to undermine Evers before he takes office, we see opportunities for bipartisanship on several issues, including public education funding and infrastructure.
Some legislators might still be smarting from Walker’s defeat and are letting off steam. But once Evers takes office, we hope these Republicans shape up and negotiate with Evers in good faith. We want both sides to compromise and make a sincere effort to end tribal politics.
