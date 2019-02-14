Statistics showing a racial disparity in Rock County arrest rates confirm what most of us instinctively knew to be true. Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have been grappling with this issue for years.

The statistics, provided by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and highlighted in a Sunday story by Gazette reporter Frank Schultz, don’t inform the community, unfortunately, on what to do next. We’d like to see the council dig deeper, starting with a breakdown of the data by jurisdiction to determine whether racial disparities are better or worse in certain areas.

Taken on their face and without any context, the statistics (black adults are arrested in Rock County at a rate of 419 per 1,000 adults versus white adults at 59 per 1,000) might seem alarming.

But the numbers don’t control for other factors, such as education levels and income. Indeed, we’ve heard few stories of overt racism practiced by local law enforcement, at least in Janesville. If these arrests are racially motivated, there hasn’t been an outcry, including from the African-American community.

Police Chief David Moore has been a Rock County leader in improving race relations. When asked about the disparities, Moore cautioned against blaming racism, in so far as his department’s conduct is concerned.

Reducing racial disparities is a noble goal, whether for arrests, education, employment and every other walk of life. But law enforcement’s mission is to keep the public safe, not to change statistics. We need officers to go where the law requires—to where crimes are reported. They shouldn’t second-guess their actions based on the incomplete picture created by these statistics.

We doubt Janesville officers engage in racial profiling, but if they do, they certainly haven’t received approval from Moore. He makes a point to reach out to the minority community, including through the formation of the African American Liaison Advisory Committee. Moore’s efforts to train officers in “implicit bias,” making officers aware of prejudices they might not realize they have, are laudable.

We should note, too, Moore received this year’s YWCA Racial Justice Award from the YWCA Rock County, recognizing the chief for his work in reducing tensions between minorities and police.

Lonnie Brigham Jr., who is chairman of the African American Liaison Advisory Committee, has expressed concern about the disparities, but he also recognizes Moore’s efforts.

“Chief Moore has shown an unwavering commitment to social and racial justice here in Janesville,” wrote Brigham in a letter supporting Moore’s nomination for the YWCA award.

But Brigham’s experience in Janesville has not been perfect. He told the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council he felt prejudice after moving from Chicago to Janesville 19 years ago, including being followed while shopping and being stopped repeatedly at 3 a.m. on his way to catch a train to Chicago, until police became familiar with him.

We as a society should do more to reduce racism and the disparities revealed in these statistics. But we also need to be careful about giving too much credence and putting too much faith in statistics. They rarely tell the full story.