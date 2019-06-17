Wisconsin is quickly becoming an island amid a sea of states with legalized recreational marijuana, and it's clear this state's leaders don't have a strategy for handling the region's disparate marijuana policies.

At the very least, the Legislature should consider the consequences of its inaction, especially for law enforcement agencies, including those in Rock County, charged with dealing with Wisconsin residents crossing state lines to acquire legal weed in Michigan and Illinois.

Republican leaders have been vocal critics of Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, which would be fine if Republicans had an alternative plan. But so far, the Republican mindset seems stuck in the 1980s, with Nancy Reagan's just-say-no commercials running on TV.

We hope Wisconsin doesn't end up treating marijuana like it did margarine for many years. To protect the dairy industry, the state in 1895 banned the sale of margarine colored to look like butter. As margarine gained popularity in the 1960s, many Wisconsin residents traveled to Illinois to acquire the stuff. The ban proved out of touch with consumer preferences, and it was repealed in 1967.

Marijuana isn't margarine, obviously, but there's a lesson to be learned here. Market forces don't care about laws. If there's a demand for something, people will seek it out. They'll go to Illinois to get pot once it becomes legal in 2020 under the bill passed by the Illinois Legislature last month and sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk. Nonresidents would be allowed to possess up to 15 grams, or half an ounce, of pot.

Meanwhile, Michigan is continuing to debate permitting marijuana sales after residents passed last year a referendum legalizing recreational marijuana. A Wisconsin Watch report showed how a reporter could easily obtain pot edibles from an outlet called BlazeMichigan, which provides a "gift" of marijuana with the purchase of two used books for $65. Pot sales are still banned in Michigan, so businesses having been exploiting loopholes while waiting for Michigan to approve pot sales. It won't be long before Wisconsin residents have a plethora of options for acquiring legal weed.

How will Wisconsin respond to a flourishing pot tourism industry in Illinois and Michigan? Will law enforcement set up check points at the border to crack down on Wisconsin residents bringing weed back to Wisconsin? That seems like a huge waste of resources.

Or, will law enforcement agencies simply look the other, conceding to the impracticality of marijuana possession laws? We wouldn't want that, either.

The Legislature and Evers should figure out a workable and enforceable pot policy, reconciling Wisconsin's pot laws with legalization in nearby states.

One way or another, Wisconsin residents who want pot will get it, with or without the Legislature's blessing.