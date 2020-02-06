The Janesville School District is finally taking seriously cellphone use in the classroom and is working toward adopting a new cellphone policy that would apply to all middle schools and high schools.
Right now, the district allows each school to decide how to manage student phones. Janesville Craig officially prohibits their use in the classroom, though Craig teachers struggle to enforce the ban. Janesville Parker has more permissive rules, with Parker Principal Chris Laue telling The Gazette last year it would be “very short-sighted to think that you can ban them.”
If the district can’t stop students from bringing them into the classroom, it should work harder to prevent students from using their phones during class. It can be done, as one district middle school has demonstrated.
Superintendent Steve Pophal told The Gazette Editorial Board this week Franklin Middle School uses a system that’s proven effective in keeping students off their phones during class.
“The one that is clearly yielding the best results is what is called Yondr pouches,” Pophal said.
At Franklin, Yondr pouches are in every classroom, one for every student to place his or her cellphone. Once the phone goes inside, the pouch locks until it’s tapped against an unlocking base.
Students can keep their phones, while the pouches prevent students from using them. Yondr theoretically ends arguments over whether particular students are sneaking peeks at their phones during class.
Teachers also have the flexibility to allow students to unlock their pouches if needed for classroom work. It also eliminates students’ anxieties about having to leave their phones in their lockers.
Students don’t want to “leave their $1,000 phone in their locker, where somebody can take it,” Pophal explained.
We like the simplicity of the Yondr system, and we hope the district makes Franklin its model in crafting a new cellphone policy, which Pophal said he expects to be unveiled sometime this spring.
Whether requiring phone storage inside lockers or Yondr pouches, an effective policy must ensure these devices cannot distract from classroom instruction. In crafting a new policy, the board should recognize many students are addicted to their devices and lack the self-control to stop using them without a physical barrier between them and their devices.
We encourage the school board to elevate its expectations regarding cellphone use. Current policy is outdated and more suitable for the age before phones provided instant internet access. Cellphones have steadily eroded many social norms, and studies have linked them to higher anxiety and depression among youth along with obesity and other physical ailments. Teachers, administrators and parents alike should rethink their views of these devices as benign accessories.
Some students and parents invariably will complain that a cellphone crackdown unfairly punishes students. But eliminating distractions from the classroom isn’t punishing anyone. It’s about protecting the learning environment, which the current cellphone policies have mostly failed to do.