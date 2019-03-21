We are endorsing the “liberal” candidate in the nonpartisan state Supreme Court race, which might surprise some readers familiar with our past endorsements, including for a slate of Republican candidates last November.

Lisa Neubauer has earned our endorsement not because the Gazette Editorial Board has drifted leftward but because Neubauer isn’t the ideological radical that some of her critics claim.

She would complement the court’s current balance, bringing with her years of legal and judicial experience. Shirley Abrahamson, who is retiring, has spent her last 42 years on the court. While we might disagree with some of Abrahamson’s decisions, we also recognize the court will lose a great deal of institutional knowledge when she departs.

Neubauer has been a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals since 2007 and has served as chief judge since 2015. From 1988 to 2007, she worked at Foley and Lardner, a reputable Milwaukee law firm.

We cannot ignore, either, the significant amount of support she’s received from current and former Wisconsin judges, amassing more than 330 endorsements. “She is recognized for being fair, impartial and independent,” Alan Bates, a recently retired Rock County judge, wrote in a letter to the editor this week.

Her opponent, Brian Hagedorn, cannot claim nearly that level of support. He worked at the same law firm as Neubauer, Foley and Lardner, and also serves on the same court of appeals as Neubauer. But he graduated from law school only in 2006, and he’s served on the appeals court since only 2015. We prefer a Supreme Court justice with more experience.

We also prefer a justice less drawn to controversy. One of Hagedorn’s defining accomplishments was in founding in 2016 a Christian school with a policy prohibiting the attendance of students or employment of teachers in a gay relationship. He’s also drawn scrutiny for past blog posts, including one linking homosexuality and bestiality. It’s no surprise one of his major backers, Wisconsin Realtors Association, withdrew its support for him.

Hagedorn says his personal beliefs wouldn’t affect his rulings on cases, and perhaps he’s right. But appearances matter, and many people have rightly questioned whether Hagedorn’s worldview would bias his rulings.

Neubauer attended a climate change rally in 2017 but hasn’t made inflammatory remarks about hot-button issues, so far as we know. There’s also no evidence suggesting her political views have shaped her decisions on the court of appeals.

We’re disappointed with the lack of vetting done on the conservative candidates running for state Supreme Court over the past few years. Publicity surrounding the Christian school founded by Hagedorn and some of his past comments about homosexuals has undermined his candidacy.

He has a sharp mind and is obviously capable in his current capacity as an appeals court judge. But ultimately, Neubauer has shown herself to be the superior Supreme Court candidate.