Surgeon General’s Warning: “Quitting Nerf Wars Now Greatly Reduces Serious Risks to Your Health.”

That’s the message we took from Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal’s and Police Chief Dave Moore’s 557-word email sent to parents last week warning them about “what appears to be harmless fun.”

Nerf wars don’t merely involve teenagers shooting foam projectiles at each other, parents should know. Players could be running naked through the streets or breaking into houses, the email states.

Some students have died playing Nerf wars. “In 2015, in the community of Lakeville, Minnesota, two students were killed and two were seriously injured in a roll-over accident as they attempted to avoid elimination from the game by speeding away in a vehicle,” the email notes.

We don’t condone breaking into houses or playing this game naked. Local organizers made a mistake by permitting this behavior and also rules that don’t exclude vehicles from game play. But we should be careful to distinguish between some problematic rules and the game itself.

Pophal and Moore mean well in sending out their message, but let’s also acknowledge this game’s positives. There are rules creating “safe zones”—such as school grounds, sports and training facilities, churches and players’ employment sites—to discourage distractions and reckless play. This game encourages teamwork and leadership, even money management skills.

Teens across the nation can and do play Nerf wars responsibly, which the email to parents neglects to point out. Many of the games have an altruistic aspect, with players donating a portion of their entry fees to charitable causes. The Parker High School game will donate 25% of player winnings to ECHO.

There always will be a Tide-Pod-eating element in any group, and adults will never stop this element from making poor choices. These are the kind of kids who’ll someday rack up three or four OWIs and continually fail to take responsibility for their actions.

Unfortunately, in this era of helicopter parenting, authority figures go too far in policing youth. They often feel an urge to squash activities that aren’t school sanctioned. They forget that not every kid plays sports or wants to try out for a musical. (To be fair to Nerf wars, many students have been seriously hurt and even killed playing football and other school sports.)

Nerf wars are mostly harmless fun, despite the impression created from last week’s email, especially when compared to the litany of other activities teenagers engage in outside of school that are genuinely destructive, such as underage drinking. Yes, parents should talk to their kids about playing responsibly, but then they should let them play and trust them to make good choices.

And if they make a bad one, well, that’s part of life, too.