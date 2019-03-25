If good intentions could save 13 N. Main St., renovations would begin tomorrow.

Unfortunately, saving a building in such bad shape—the building’s backside is a gaping hole—would take a lot more than good intentions.

Two residents, Jackie Wood and Deb Wood, are lobbying the city to halt plans to demolish the downtown structure. They say historic preservation is part of the mission for Downtown Janesville Inc. and ARISE. We admire Jackie’s and Deb’s spirits, but this mission doesn’t come with a blank check. It takes money to restore historic buildings, and saving 13 N. Main St. would require deep pockets.

There is precedence for saving downtown historic buildings, such as the Block 42 shops on Main Street, where Jackie and Deb (no relation) met with Gazette reporter Jim Dayton this month to discuss their hopes for 13 N. Main St. When Quint Studer acquired Block 42 and spent nearly $2 million turning it into the hip hangout it is today, Studer calculated the risk was worth the potential reward. But would somebody arrive at the same conclusion for 13 N. Main St.? That’s a key question.

Sentimentality alone cannot save historic structures, and the Monterey Dam is case in point. Some residents argued the dam deserved saving because, well, it’s old and, well, old things shouldn’t be destroyed. Not surprisingly, city officials didn’t buy that argument and removed the dam. The dam served no purpose, officials explained, and keeping it would have cost taxpayers more money in the long run.

Like the Montery Dam, 13 N. Main St. would become a greater liability over time. Vacant, rundown buildings threaten the city’s ARISE initiative. The city has been investing heavily in improving the downtown, and it must safeguard its investments, including the new town square and festival street. While we’d prefer somebody save 13 N. Main St., razing it would send a message to the owners of other rundown properties that their days of reckoning approach. Fix your property or be prepared for the city to intervene.

There is still some hope for 13 N. Main St. The city needs court permission to proceed with demolition, and the approval process could drag out for weeks or months. If, in the interim, Jackie and Deb are able to find somebody with the resources to fix up the building, we would support them in calling off the wrecking ball and bulldozers.

But if the city gets the green light to raze it, and the building’s prospects haven’t changed, it should come down. It would be a sad ending to 13 N. Main St.’s story but also the most sensible.