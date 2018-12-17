The community mourns whenever it loses longtime volunteers, as it did this past month for Clarence Schultz and James Peter Kealey.
Their passing creates a void, and we wonder if it will ever be filled. In 40 or 50 years, will the obituaries of today’s young people reflect the sort of selfless dedication and love for community Schultz and Kealey exemplified?
It’s no secret many community organizations are losing members and struggling to recruit new ones. Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, the Sons of Norway and Rotary Club—these types of organizations have long histories of giving to their communities through pancake feeds, toy drives or humanitarian trips.
Kealey, who died Nov. 30 at 83 years old, brought to Janesville the popular guessing game known as the annual Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club Truck on Ice fundraiser at Traxler Park. He was a well-connected businessman, having operated a pharmacy in downtown Janesville for 33 years. Kealey even befriended one of his competitors, Dennis Dawiedczyk, who said Kealey was always willing to help others.
Clarence Schultz, who died Nov. 29 at age 90, also had a passion for community, and he dedicated a large part of his life to the Rock County 4-H Fair, taking on the persona of “Dutch the Clown.” He also enthusiastically committed himself to a task few people would want during the fair: picking up trash.
Neither Schultz nor Kealey pined for credit. Though Schultz appeared on stage as a clown spinning plates and doing magic tricks, many people didn’t know his real identity. Randy Thompson, who’s worked the fair for the past 33 years and is currently fair board president, said it took him five years to figure out who Dutch was.
Schultz’s and Kealey’s selflessness deserves our admiration.
Many members of younger generations have just started raising families and might have little time or money to give to community organizations or events.
But given what we know about the habits of some younger people—their near-religious devotion to devices and social media—it’s difficult to imagine them being as community-minded as previous generations.
Even if some were to volunteer to pick up garbage at the county fair, for example, how many would post their good deeds to Facebook (or its future equivalent) while monitoring their devices all day to see how many “likes” their posts received?
Good deeds can and do occur in the digital world. But to follow in the footsteps of people such as Schultz and Kealey, we must devote ourselves to the actual community, not some digitized version of it. Above all else, we need to learn that making the community a better place through volunteerism is satisfaction enough.
