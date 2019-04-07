Nobody can accuse Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld of slacking.

He’s bringing more cases to trial than any other district attorney in the state except for the DAs in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the two most populous in the state. Walworth County ranks 14th in population.

Meanwhile, Walworth County prosecutors are filing more criminal cases under Wiedenfeld’s leadership even though police are making fewer arrests.

Wiedenfeld is swashbuckling his way through the courthouse, putting on an impressive show for a Walworth County voter base known for its conservative bent. He doesn’t talk tough on crime; he’s living it. Over the past two years, he’s taken about 3 percent of his total cases to trial. That compares to less than 1 percent for Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary.

While some public defenders are raising eyebrows over Wiendenfeld’s aggressive strategies, the families of some crime victims in Rock County say O’Leary isn’t aggressive enough. Over the past year, O’Leary has faced criticism for not filing more charges in drug overdose cases. And in the killing of a Robert Thomas Jr. last year, the victim’s family protested in front of the courthouse after O’Leary refused to charge the suspect in the case, even though Janesville police had recommended a homicide charge.

While seemingly more reluctant to go to trial, O’Leary is committed to the social service side of the legal system and is, for example, a believer in drug court and other programs aimed at understanding and treating the root causes of defendants’ misconduct. We have lauded drug court’s role both in Walworth and Rock counties, and the heroin epidemic has made this program nearly indispensable.

A district attorney’s job goes beyond obtaining convictions. Sending a drug user to prison might feel satisfying, but it rarely addresses the defendant’s addiction. Without receiving treatment, an inmate is likely to reoffend once released. Drug court aims to reduce recidivism, cutting the long-term cost to society.

We hope Wiedenfeld’s tough-on-crime mentality isn’t coming at the expense of efforts to reform defendants. Wiedenfeld has voiced concerns about the drug court program, though some officials say his concerns are misplaced. In response to Wiedenfeld’s concerns, the Walworth County Executive Committee passed a resolution last month supporting drug court.

“There’s just a strong sense of humanity that goes on in drug court,” Walworth County Judge Daniel Johnson said about the program last month. He originally was a skeptic but has come to see drug court’s benefits. “We really have an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of some of these significant obstacles that people have and help them.”

Drug court cases maybe do not drive the hard bargains that Wiendenfeld is trying to obtain through jury trials. We can only speculate as to his motives for wanting more control over drug court, but we encourage him to recognize justice doesn’t always require jail or prison sentences. Sometimes helping defendants conquer their addictions is justice enough.

The verdict is still out on whether Wiedenfeld fully appreciates the difference.