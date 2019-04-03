Milton School District voters solved a lot of problems Tuesday, though not the glaring one regarding the administration’s future.

In passing a referendum, voters committed the district to borrowing $59.9 million to upgrade and expand Milton High School and several other buildings.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of Tuesday’s vote is it put an end—finally—to the years-long debate over how to address the district’s facility needs. The referendum wasn’t the ideal solution, but it represented a compromise after voters rejected two previous initiatives to build a new high school. For the foreseeable future, the district will have to settle for a new pool, gymnasium, STEM classrooms and additions to the technical education areas at the current high school.

Milton risked falling farther behind its peers had voters rejected Tuesday’s referendum. Indeed, the victory brought more relief than it did celebration. A third failed referendum would have only added to calls for an immediate shakeup of school leadership.

As it stands, while this referendum solves many problems, it does not solve the political conundrum swirling around the administration. Far from giving this referendum a boost, the administration nearly derailed it through a series of shockingly arrogant moves to give bonus payments to Superintendent Tim Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and an IT employee. This referendum appeared to pass in spite of Schigur and Schuetz and School Board President Tom Westrick.

As we’ve highlighted in previous editorials, this group lost voters’ trust by scheming to circumvent the school board to issue $30,500 in bonus payments, or “stipends” as the administration likes to call them. They did this despite objections raised by the district business manager, who wanted the payments to receive the full school board’s consideration.

The scandal unfortunately complicated the task of passing Tuesday’s referendum.

The Gazette Editorial Board urged voters to separate the scandal from the referendum, and they mostly did that, especially in the city of Janesville wards, where nearly 58 percent backed the referendum. That compares to only 50.7 percent voting for it in other parts of the district.

When the school board meets this month, its members must make sure to implement the referendum in the most transparent way possible. The board can take nothing for granted with a beleaguered administration at the helm. It is easy to lose trust in someone but difficult to win it back, and Schigur, Schuetz and Westrick would be making a big mistake in thinking the referendum’s passage represents a reset or any kind of restoration of trust.

Voters put the students first in passing the referendum. What to do with this administration remains an open question.