The Milton School Board should fire Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz before the April 2 election.

The board needs to send a message to voters that it is serious about regaining their trust. We want the district’s $59.9 million referendum to pass but feel its passage is in doubt so long as Schigur and his No. 2 man are in charge.

School Board President Tom Westrick should resign immediately for his role in approving the now-notorious $10,500 “stipend” to Schigur. Westrick should have realized this payment required the full board’s approval, though Schigur did Westrick no favors by failing to properly advise him.

The investigative findings released Monday portray district leadership as incompetent at best. At worst, they willfully disregarded the advice of the business manager to prevent scrutiny of $30,500 in payments to three employees. The Milton School Board’s press release wants you to believe no one did anything wrong and saying otherwise is a lie. We disagree.

From the start, Business Manager Mary Ellen Van Valin argued the three payments weren’t budgeted and should receive school board approval. The investigative findings conclude two of the payments, each $10,000, previously had been budgeted and therefore didn’t require school board approval. But knowing one of those payments would go to Schuetz himself, both Schuetz and Schigur should have realized appearances matter. Prudence demanded the board be given a chance to approve those payments.

“I refused to sign my name to the three forms, even though it did not matter as those above me had approved them,” Van Valin wrote in her response to the findings.

She also told the investigator, attorney Lori M. Lubinsky of Axley Brynelson law firm, that Schuetz told her he wanted to bypass the board “to avoid the Board and/or media attention to the stipends.”

Lubinsky downplays this revelation in her report, stating there was a “slight disagreement” regarding the conversation between Van Valin and Schuetz, who denies saying he wanted to avoid attention.

A slight disagreement? That disagreement goes to the heart of the matter. Schuetz, Schigur and Westrick have allowed questions about these payments to fester for weeks, starting in January. They should have immediately addressed the problem, but they gave the public the run-around. They’ve lost significant credibility by remaining silent.

While Lubinsky downplays Van Valin’s concerns regarding the $10,000 payments, Lubinsky agrees Westrick violated board policy in approving Schigur’s $10,500 for obtaining his doctorate degree. There’s no question that payment wasn’t budgeted.

Van Valin grew increasingly uncomfortable with the process Schuetz and Schigur used to bypass the board, so she became the whistleblower who provided documentation to board member Brian Kvapil. In February, Kvapil released information to the media, a bold act that the investigator concluded violated state law, though at least Kvapil made an effort to figure out whether he was following the rules.

We cannot say the same for Westrick or Schigur. Neither seemed particularly bothered or interested in the rules.

Westrick has taken complete responsibility for his mistake, though Schigur doesn’t deserve a free pass.

Schigur, Schuetz and Westrick have lost the trust of many district voters. If they care about the district, they will get out of the way before the April 2 election. The district needs to pass the $59.9 million referendum to make much-needed facility improvements. If it fails, the blame will fall entirely on them.

The board can resolve this situation by showing the voters it plans to hit the reset button by bringing in new leadership.

It’s time for Schigur, Schuetz and Westrick to leave.