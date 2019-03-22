The winners of the Milton School Board race won’t have much time to celebrate—if they celebrate at all—because their task will be to oversee one of this area’s most dysfunctional districts.

Along with the April 2 board election, Milton voters will consider approving a $59.9 million referendum to upgrade and repair the district’s aging facilities. Failure seemed improbable only a few weeks ago, but that was before a scandal blew up involving Superintendent Tim Schigur, Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and Board President Tom Westrick.

Incumbent Michael Pierce and challenger Rick Mullen can’t fix the district’s problems on their own, but the Gazette Editorial Board believes the two candidates can help guide the district through this political tumult.

When we interviewed the four Milton School Board candidates this month, we were still waiting for the results of an independent, third-party investigation into district leaders’ questionable handling of payments to three district employees. We asked candidates for their thoughts on the investigation, but they mostly insisted on waiting for the findings to be released.

The findings arrived Monday, and they confirmed our fears. A generous reading exposes this administration as incompetent. Schuetz approved a $10,000 payment for an IT employee, Schigur approved a $10,000 payment to Schuetz, and Westrick approved a $10,500 payment for Schigur.

Business Manager Mary Ellen Van Valin objected to this scheme and believed the payments should have received the full board’s consideration, but the administration disregarded her advice.

To say a lack of trust exists between this administration and voters is an understatement. But somehow, the school board must clean up this mess, and we believe Pierce and Mullen can be part of the solution.

We also interviewed candidates Harvey Smith and Rick Ehle but aren’t endorsing them partly because we feel neither brings the sort of experience or skill set this board requires to get back on track.

Pierce gained our respect through his candid response about the $30,500 in payments. He questioned why the board wasn’t asked to approve them, and he also voted to keep discussions about this scandal in open session, though he was outvoted, and the board went behind closed doors.

Pierce, a retired farmer, was appointed to the board in 2018 after Betsy Lubke resigned, and he also served on the board from 1994 to 2012. The board needs his experience and, more important, needs his understanding of right versus wrong.

Mullen impressed the editorial board with his diplomatic approach to Milton’s challenges. He supported previous referendums to build a new high school, though he appreciates the political landscape has changed. He is a self-described bridge builder and believes he can bring together people with opposing viewpoints.

Mullen said he’s also a neighbor and friend of board member Brian Kvapil, who led the campaign against the new high school and brought the payment issue to light.

Mullen, who is a pharmacist with Mercyhealth, said his top priority is to rebuild trust. “It’s going to have to be earned back, no doubt,” Mullen said.

Rebuilding trust should be the top priority of every Milton candidate and every voter. Without trust, the district will remain mired in dysfunction.