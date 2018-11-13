Milton School District officials woke Nov. 7 probably wishing Milton, like several surrounding districts, had put a referendum question on the ballot.
Every one of the 14 school-related initiatives in Walworth and Rock counties passed Nov. 6, most by wide margins.
Even districts that had struggled previously found winning easy. The Beloit Turner School District has been trying since 2014 to raise the funds to build a $22 million elementary school. The district’s third attempt won 57 percent approval.
Delavan-Darien, another district stung by past defeats, also benefited from voters’ generous moods, with a $2.8 million operational referendum receiving 57 percent of the vote.
District officials deserve some credit for skillfully packaging and communicating their referendums, but two other factors cannot be downplayed: a solid economy and high voter turnout.
It’s unfortunate Milton sat out this election because despite its reputation for dysfunction and division, Milton could have latched onto the momentum that carried other districts’ referendums to victory.
As it stands, Milton is eying a spring referendum, when voter turnout promises to be much lower. If Milton wants to enjoy conditions similar to last Tuesday’s election, it would need to wait until 2020.
Milton won’t wait, nor should it. Having given up on trying to pass a referendum to build a new high school, Milton is considering the next best thing—about $60 million in upgrades to current facilities.
Some Milton residents say school board member Brian Kvapil is to blame for previous referendum failings, and they say he’s now trying to delay the process for putting a referendum on the April ballot. Kvapil has been influential in forming voter expectations, wielding statistics to make the case Milton cannot afford a new high school. We’d like to see him help build consensus on the board, though his critics shouldn’t waste their time hunting scapegoats. There’s no way a single person can determine a referendum’s fate.
Milton suffers from a vision deficit—both among referendum proponents and opponents. The financial threat on Milton’s horizon isn’t so much the price tag of April’s referendum but rising interest rates and/or an economic recession. Long-term interest rates are expected to continue their march higher, and even a half-percentage point rise in rates between now and April could cost Milton several million dollars in interest over 30 years.
Milton needs to start viewing the future like its neighbors do. Resounding referendum victories—including in Evansville, Whitewater and Edgerton—should be the wake-up call Milton needs to get a referendum passed.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse