The Milton School District claims its decision last week not to say anything more about a group of students making an “offensive symbol” is about protecting student confidentiality.

But we doubt student confidentiality is the real issue here. The district is more likely downplaying this incident out of fear of the kind of bad publicity that sometimes befalls communities, such as Baraboo, accused of propagating “offensive symbols.”

We don’t blame the district for wanting to shield itself from such embarrassment, but the last time we checked, there’s no “embarrassment” exemption within open records law.

To be clear, The Gazette isn’t asking the district to release information identifying students. In fact, an open records request filed last week states The Gazette is “not seeking information specific to any pupils, such as names. It is our position the school district can release information about the incident after redacting information that would identify individual students.”

We’ve seen this type of wagon circling before, with school districts pitting their obligation to protect student confidentiality against the open records law. They too often take a hammer to open records requests when a scalpel is needed. Districts can carve around pieces of information that might identify students instead of issuing total denials.

There’s no logic to Milton’s decision to acknowledge students formed an “offensive symbol” on a gym floor but then stop short of explaining the nature of the symbol, as if providing details would have unmasked the participating students.

While understandable, the district’s refusal so far to release more information comes with its own set of risks.

Baraboo learned the hard way about the scrutiny that comes with offensive symbols. In Baraboo, a group of students were accused of making the “Sieg Heil” salute during a prom photo at the county courthouse. The photo went viral on social media several months after it was taken, catching the community by surprise.

Nobody wants to become the next Baraboo, but at the same time, the Milton School District should consider that silence sometimes makes things worse. The district would benefit by turning the incident into a teachable moment instead of giving it the dark-secret treatment.

The district and community as a whole should consider what factors led to this incident and ask why these students believed it was OK to make this “offensive symbol” on the gym floor. This is an opportunity to reflect on the school’s culture and address any underlying tolerance for the “offensive symbol.”

To treat the incident as something too shameful to discuss might send the wrong message to both the student body and the community, potentially leaving the door open for accusations related to this incident or a similar one to surface later.