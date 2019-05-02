Milton School District Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz did the right thing Wednesday.

They resigned, finally.

We called for their firings in a March 19 editorial, and while late in coming, their pending departures will allow the district to clean up the mess these two created. The departures should also help a fractured Milton School Board unify and begin functioning in a more transparent manner. The reset button has been pressed.

Schigur and Schuetz divided this district, including over their roles in circumventing the board to obtain $30,500 in payments for themselves and another employee. To describe Schigur’s and Schuetz’s actions as momentary lapses in judgement is a polite understatement. The two allowed questions about the payments to fester for weeks. They never did provide a public explanation, except through an investigator hired to examine the payment scheme. They wouldn’t comment at a news conference Wednesday, either.

In announcing the resignations, School Board President Joe Martin struck a defiant tone (“Their resignations are completely voluntary,” he noted), portraying Schigur and Schuetz as victims in the ordeal.

“While potential changes in policy and operational practices are forthcoming, they can’t undo the internal and external damage done to the gentlemen seated with me here today,” Martin said.

Make no mistake, Schigur and Schuetz did this damage to themselves and the district.

They courted controversy through their decisions, ultimately leading to the board agreeing last month to hire an accounting firm, Baker Tilly, to audit administration payments like the ones given to Schigur and Schuetz.

Why Martin and other board members still insist on defending two administrators who played loose with taxpayer money is something for voters to contemplate.

The school board could have quelled the controversy last month but instead magnified it by deciding Schigur should be allowed to keep a $10,500 payment given to him last year, despite a weeks-long inquiry into the payment’s appropriateness. The board blessed the payment, even as it moved to audit administration finances. It was another in a series of head-scratching board decisions regarding Schigur and Schuetz.

Schigur and Schuetz didn’t deserve the praise bestowed by Martin on Wednesday, certainly not with this audit looming.

Martin was justified in pointing out several of the district’s successes over the past few years, but he assumed too much in crediting Schigur and Schuetz, especially for the April passage of a referendum to upgrade school facilities.

The district didn’t succeed because of Schigur and Schuetz. It succeeded despite them. Credit should go to the voters, taxpayers and district employees who’ve persevered during the tumult.

With these two finally out of the picture, Milton will have an opportunity to select leadership that can help the district realize its great potential.