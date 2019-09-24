The proposal to build housing for migrant workers at Seneca Foods in Janesville has revealed among some residents an unfortunate lack of understanding about this population.

Some critics are conflating migrant workers and immigrants—the two aren’t necessarily the same. Many of Seneca’s seasonal employees come from Texas. They migrate to Wisconsin, and they might even be U.S. citizens.

Some are migrating from Mexico, but that doesn’t necessarily make them illegal. The H-2A visa program allows employers to hire temporarily foreign workers.

Seneca officials have said little about their hiring practices, which doesn’t help quell rumors and concerns. But we do know the company’s employment of seasonal workers is long standing.

The truth is, many Rock County residents aren’t interested in the jobs these migrants do for Seneca Foods, which cans fruits and vegetables. These are relatively low-paying positions, and they’re not guaranteed to last. With unemployment at historic lows, local residents have plenty of other job opportunities that are more permanent.

Nothing has changed in how Seneca uses seasonal workers, except that it now wants to build a barracks for 150 workers rather than continue to pay to place them at local motels. Seneca believes a barracks would both save money and provide its employees with more amenities.

It’s embarrassing for the community that this proposal has brought to the surface some long-held stereotypes of migrants as unintelligent and prone to crime.

Company executives with the DeVere Company, a neighbor of the proposed barracks, voiced concern in a Sept. 11 letter that the workers might not understand property lines and might walk across adjacent properties.

They also worry about the safety of DeVere employees and property theft, even suggesting chemicals used at DeVere could be used “in connection with illegal activities such as drug manufacturing.”

The city plan commission at its Sept. 16 meeting wasn’t buying DeVere’s concerns. The commission approved unanimously a conditional-use permit for the housing project.

The notion that immigrants and migrants are predisposed to crime is a myth—one President Trump has advanced as a way to justify building a wall along the southern border. Migrant workers are no more likely to manufacture drugs than Americans visiting Mexico are likely to carry out mass shootings.

There’s simply no proof Seneca’s seasonal employees commit crimes at a higher rate than the general population. They’ve been living in the area in motels for years, but we haven’t heard stories about this population causing more problems than any other group.

Seneca and its seasonal workers have contributed to this area’s economy for many years, and they make Janesville a better place. We welcome the housing project and encourage residents to keep an open mind about it.