Three possible local projects—a new fairgrounds, indoor recreational center and stadium for the minor league baseball club Beloit Snappers—might appear to have nothing in common.
But dig a little deeper, and we might discover they have some shared interests.
A new Rock County fairgrounds isn’t officially under consideration, but now is a good time to study the issue with current facilities requiring $1.7 million to $14.3 million in improvements, according to a consultant’s recommendation.
Rock County Board member Yuri Rashkin has the right idea in asking residents for their opinions on a new fairgrounds. He received positive feedback from a social media poll he recently posted, with 61 percent of respondents saying they’d like to see the fairgrounds at a new location.
County board Chairman Russ Podzilni told The Gazette he’s skeptical about moving the fairgrounds from its land-locked spot between North Ringold Street and North Randall Avenue. Elected in 2002, Podzilni isn’t one to shake up the board with cutting-edge proposals, but the board should debate the benefits of building a new fairgrounds versus upgrading current facilities. The county studied moving the fairgrounds in 2003, but that’s a long time ago, and the economics of relocation may have changed since then.
Taking a step farther back, the county should meet with Janesville city officials looking into building a new indoor recreation center. The city recently hired a consultant to survey residents to gauge their interest in such a facility. If the results come back positive, there might be an opportunity to study the potential overlap of the recreational center’s functions with the fairground’s, perhaps with the center serving as a concert venue during the annual Rock County 4-H Fair and/or providing exhibit space for the fair.
On the southern end of Rock County, there are rumblings of investors looking to build a new stadium for the Beloit Snappers, possibly in downtown Beloit. But is there an opportunity for the Snappers to draw more from Janesville’s larger population by placing a stadium somewhere between Beloit and Janesville?
Also, could a new Snappers site include an indoor recreational center and/or fairgrounds, turning it into a deluxe recreational campus?
(We interrupt this editorial to provide Rock County’s skeptics a chance to vent. They cry, “It can’t be done!”)
The skeptics might be right about the challenges in coordinating the development of a new stadium, indoor recreational center and fairgrounds. There may be too many conflicting interests, and we acknowledge our idea is somewhat of a long shot.
But officials will never know unless they explore the possibilities and join forces in pursuit of both serving residents and saving tax dollars.
