An incident at the Rock County Jail last week could feed a misconception that those suffering from mental illness are predisposed to violence.
Mental illness is a growing problem at jails, but we caution officials against highlighting last week’s assault of a correctional officer as somehow representative of the mentally ill population. Studies show the mentally ill are, in fact, more likely to become the victims of violence than to carry out acts of violence.
Furthermore, many factors unrelated to mental illness contribute to violent crime. Socioeconomic challenges and substance abuse often are at the root of many inmates’ problems.
Our concern is Wednesday’s front-page story about the assault might have left the impression mental illness manifests itself in bursts of violence.
The fear of the unknown largely explains the public’s fear of the mentally ill. The public disapproves of but at least understands violence in response to provocation or out of revenge. But the public cannot understand violence committed as a gross overreaction to mundane circumstances, which seems to fit the narrative of last week’s incident. A jail inmate complained he didn’t like the food and “out of nowhere” punched a jailer who was delivering him a meal. The jailer was knocked unconscious for 30 to 60 seconds.
Many studies have not drawn a strong link between violence and mental illness, though there is evidence violence rates increase among the mentally ill suffering from substance abuse disorders. This group also tends to suffer from chronic unemployment and lack access to treatment for substance abuse.
The challenge becomes determining the cause of the violence among the mentally ill—whether one variable contributes more than another. It gets complicated.
The Wednesday story by Gazette reporter Frank Schultz points out concerns raised by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, stating that most mentally ill inmates are not violent and that the condition of many mentally ill inmates deteriorates the longer they sit in jail. Often, these inmates haven’t been convicted of crimes but have cases pending.
We shouldn’t assume last week’s attack on a jailer was only about mental illness. We don’t know for certain what prompted the inmate to react as he did and whether other factors unrelated to his mental condition contributed to the attack.
We should be asking deeper questions: Why are so many people with mental illness in jail? Why isn’t this population getting needed treatment?
Officials are right to highlight the problem of mental illness at jails. It’s important, however, that the public understands fully the difficulties facing this population.