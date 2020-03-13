The dizzying speed of the coronavirus’ spread is forcing communities to reassess their responses to the threat and contemplate more drastic actions.
Our community should brace itself for the epidemic’s next phase, which will require more social distancing measures. College campuses have led the way by canceling classes and extending their spring breaks. Sporting events and concerts are also facing cancellations or new restrictions.
Our local public schools could be next. The Milton School District sent letters to parents Wednesday urging them to prepare for possible closures in the coming weeks. Other districts are likely to soon issue similar warnings.
Even if the risk of infection in Rock County is low at the moment, dark clouds are on the horizon, and it’s best to shut the windows now and pull the cars into the garage. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to new cases confirmed in the state. Some Rock County patients have been tested for the virus, and health officials say it’s a matter of time before someone here tests positive.
Spring breaks loom, and you can bet some families and college students will become infected at their vacation spots or in airports. It would be prudent for people to cancel their travel plans, as UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson is urging university students. In a campus message, he noted he’s forgoing his planned trip to Florida as a precaution.
But let’s face it—one way or another, the virus will find its way here.
Health officials have shifted their strategy from containment to trying to slow the virus’ spread by encouraging social distancing measures. They want to “flatten the curve” and prevent a scenario like in northern Italy, where hospitals and clinics have been inundated with coronavirus patients. A shortage of ventilators has forced Italian doctors to do triage, giving preference to the youngest patients. Meanwhile, many Italians with everyday health emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes aren’t getting proper care.
To think a disaster like in Italy cannot play out in this nation would be naive. The United States might be unique, but Americans’ immune systems are not.
In his column this week, Michael Gerson expresses a fear the United States has failed so far to coordinate efforts needed to slow the virus’ spread. A lack of testing at the beginning of the outbreak and conflicting messages from our national leaders have left the nation more vulnerable than many people might realize, he writes. Gerson is concerned social distancing measures “tend to be imposed too late and/or lifted too early. And the current implementation of social distancing by states and localities can best be called spotty.”
We urge local organizations—from euchre clubs to theater productions to choir groups—to consider the ramifications of continuing events in the current environment. The NBA has postponed its season, the NCAA has canceled its March Madness tournament, and political campaigns have called off rallies. But social distancing measures will work only to the extent that everyone complies.
If some civic groups and some local governments practice social distancing but others don’t, we could be setting up our community for a disaster not unlike what has played out in other parts of the world.