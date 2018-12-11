To get a glimpse at Janesville’s future, take a look at what’s happening in Madison.
Specifically, check out Madison’s policies for raising chickens, keeping bees and making compost. Madison has allowed chickens since 2004 and beekeeping since 2012. Both are regulated and require a license to do legally. In Madison, you cannot plop a beehive or chicken coop anywhere you want, however you want.
Since 2015, Janesville has allowed residents to raise chickens. The city council will soon consider a composting policy, and a committee is crafting a beekeeping proposal.
Beekeeping is likely to be the most controversial proposal, mostly because of unfounded fears about bee behaviors. Honeybees aren’t aggressive by nature, though allergy concerns do warrant caution.
Madison’s guidelines for beekeeping aim to minimize any nuisance from a neighbor’s beehive. They include a setback of 3 feet from property lines, 6 feet from sidewalks and 25 feet from main buildings in adjacent lots. Other requirements involve flyway barriers and limitations on beehive size.
We hope Janesville residents are open to beekeeping. As pollinators, honeybees are invaluable to the ecosystem. Habitat loss and pesticide use have contributed to declines in the pollinator population—not just honeybees but all sorts of insects. Colony collapse disorder, a mysterious affliction decimating honeybee populations, has also revived interest in beekeeping.
There’s also a lot of local interest in composting, a practice not addressed in city ordinances. Done correctly, composting is an easy way to keep organic waste out of landfills and to feed gardens. Here again, Madison shows the way. It has comprehensive guidelines and even sells composting bins to residents. Janesville should consider doing a similar sale to educate residents about best composting practices.
Beekeeping, composting and raising chickens are sometimes viewed as “progressive” policies. But, in fact, there’s nothing progressive about them. These are ancient practices that urban areas banned years ago for multiple reasons, perhaps out of hostility toward rural ways of living and a misguided belief that agriculture is only for farmers.
Regardless, it’s good the pendulum has begun to swing the other way as city officials now see the benefits of small-scale agriculture, including for children who can learn about nature and the origins of food in their parents’ backyards.
Thankfully, Janesville doesn’t have to reinvent these policies. Our neighbor to the north has set the example, and Janesville should follow it.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse