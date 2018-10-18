In proposing to adopt heavy truck fees during the last legislative session, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, showed she’s serious about upgrading the state’s transportation infrastructure.
With 274,500 heavy trucks registered in Wisconsin and thousands more traveling through Wisconsin from out of state, her proposal would have generated an estimated $250 million over two years. The proposed fee of 2.85 cents per mile would have had the added benefit of shifting more of the burden for paying for roads on to those who use them most.
“I think this could be part of a broader solution as a revenue generator that’s equitable and sustainable,” she said at the time.
Loudenbeck’s idea was especially appealing because many of her colleagues and Gov. Scott Walker have refused to support a gas tax hike. She found a sensible alternative, but after business lobbyists protested, lawmakers balked at her plan.
In place of a heavy truck fee, Republicans decided to do, that’s right, nothing. Road funding remains one of the big question marks heading into this election, and Republicans can’t blame Democrats for the problem because Republicans control all the levers of Wisconsin government.
Given the just-say-no-to-new-revenue mantra of many Republicans, Loudenbeck stood out as someone willing to see beyond party labels. That road funding has become a partisan issue is a disappointment because—the last time we checked—asphalt and gravel don’t have political affiliations. But there’s mounting evidence Wisconsin is falling behind many states in road quality.
Loudenbeck sits on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, and so we’re hopeful she’ll revisit the fee during the next legislative session. We’d also like her to work with like-minded Democrats who recognize the state cannot cut its way to better roads and must raise revenues. On transportation issues, she has an ally in Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, whom we endorsed Wednesday. Spreitzer supports raising the gas tax, and we suspect he’d be open to imposing a heavy truck fee.
Loudenbeck’s opponent in the 31st Assembly District race, Brittany Keyes, a Democrat, seems earnest about fixing roads, and she backs inflation-indexing the gas tax. But given Loudenbeck’s position on the budget committee and Keyes’ lack of political experience, Loudenbeck is more likely to make a difference. Like many challengers, Keyes seemed less informed on the issues than we’d prefer from a legislative candidate.
Voters would be wise to re-elect Loudenbeck. If her Republican colleagues someday decide transportation infrastructure should be a higher priority, Loudenbeck likely will be one of the reasons.
