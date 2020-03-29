When the pandemic is over, we will look back on this time, assess the mistakes and ask what our community could have done better.
One area that begs for scrutiny right now is the lack of transparency from local hospitals and the Rock County Health Department.
Their unwillingness to share information on the county’s preparedness or about the circumstances of coronavirus patients is a disappointment, and their silence could turn into one of the most tragic aspects of this pandemic.
At a time when the public is hungry for information, the Rock County Health Department is providing less and less. With the first coronavirus patients, the county provided at least their ages. Now, it’s not even doing that. It’s also not revealing where in Rock County these cases are. Janesville? Orfordville? Evansville? Edgerton? Which communities have cases? A danger with keeping residents in the dark is it makes the pandemic seem less real, especially for residents already skeptical of the need for social distancing measures.
The Rock County Health Department investigates how each coronavirus patient became infected, but the department doesn’t share this information with the public, either. Did any of the patients spend time at public places, potentially fueling the virus’ spread? If so, should people who visited these places be isolating themselves? We don’t know because health officials won’t say.
Officials often point to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act as justification for withholding patient information. HIPAA is designed to protect patients’ privacy, but The Gazette has never asked the county or hospitals to disclose the names or home addresses of patients. To think that disclosing a patient’s age or municipality of residence would identify that person is absurd. Most important, a draconian adherence to HIPAA provisions—some of which have had their penalties waived by a March 17 order from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—puts public health at risk.
To be fair to these officials, they likely do not know how the virus is spreading in our community. A failed effort at the federal level to make testing widely available has restricted testing at the local level to patients with severe symptoms. The problem is that people with mild symptoms or no symptoms can give the virus to the most vulnerable. So-called super spreaders could be at large in our community, and there’s no way of knowing it.
The public also has no way of knowing how well prepared the hospitals are for a local outbreak. Mercyhealth and SSM Health Dean Medical Group haven’t provided a detailed account of their hospitals’ capacity. We don’t know how many ventilators they have and how many they expect to need. We don’t know how long their protective equipment will last and whether they’ve made arrangements for more supplies. If they’re giving the Rock County Health Department this information, the department isn’t sharing it.
The city of Janesville is planning to provide emergency shelters in case hospitals become overwhelmed. But even so, city officials aren’t saying how many hospital beds are currently available. Perhaps the hospitals aren’t communicating this information, not even to the city.
In this space, The Gazette advocates for the community’s best interest, but it’s hard to advocate when health officials remain tight-lipped about preparedness and the virus’ spread. If COVID-19 cases begin to overwhelm local hospitals, as they’re already starting to do in New York City and other hot spots, there’s no record in this newspaper of local health officials ringing alarm bells.
This is the time to communicate, not obfuscate. This is the time to level with the public, not shield it from bad news.
When this pandemic passes, the public should demand reforms that would prevent local organizations from keeping the public in the dark during public health emergencies, starting with revisiting HIPAA.