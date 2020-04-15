Tensions among the business community, lawmakers and public health officials have been rising as the group weighs options for reopening the state’s and nation’s economy.
Everyone agrees the economy must reopen at some point, but there’s no rule book for determining when and how.
One thing we do know for sure: Partisan interests should take a back seat. We must allow the science to guide policy decisions. The worst possible outcome would be to repeal safer-at-home orders before the virus is brought under control, triggering new outbreaks and negating all the progress people made by social distancing the past several weeks.
In considering how to reopen the economy, we should draw lessons from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. When reports of a Spanish flu emerged locally, Janesville officials at first dismissed the threat, only to reverse course as cases surged, leading to the closure of all schools and “places of amusement” on Oct. 10, 1918.
By Dec. 4, Janesville Health Officer S.B. Buckmaster declared Janesville to be “practically free of contagious disease.” But then on Dec. 24, Buckmaster ordered again all theaters and dance halls closed in response to a resurgence of cases.
It wasn’t until March 17, 1919, that Buckmaster declared victory over the Spanish flu.
Unlike in 1918, hospitals and clinics today can test for communicable diseases. Unfortunately, a testing shortage has hindered this nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. In Rock County, health officials reserve testing only for those seriously ill, typically those who come into contact with health care workers.
We need widespread testing to reopen the economy. Otherwise, employers and employees would be gambling with their health and their businesses’ reputations. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is also concerned about legal liability. Any reopening plan must address how to deal with people who show only mild or no COVID-19 symptoms. They can become super-spreaders, and the plan must aim to prevent this group from feeding a new outbreak.
One lesson we learned from the Spanish flu, and should learn from the coronavirus pandemic, is that public health and economic productivity are not mutually exclusive interests. It’s a false choice to suggest we can have one or the other but not both.
But to get both, we will need to work together. The nation cannot afford the kind of squabbling we witnessed Monday when President Trump asserted he had “ultimate authority” to determine when to reopen the nation’s economy, while several governors asserted the states will make the final call.
It makes sense for the states to take the lead, as they took responsibility in implementing safer-at-home orders in March. At the same time, states and the federal government must coordinate their responses, particularly to ensure states acquire more testing kits. Along with more diagnostic testing, states need antibody testing to determine who has immunity to the virus and would be best suited to immediately return to work.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature must set aside partisanship in planning to reopen the economy, and they should resist any urge to reopen the economy without adequate testing capabilities and procedures in place.
It would do little good for businesses to hang “Yes, we’re open” signs in their store windows only to have to flip them to “Sorry, we’re closed” in a few weeks because of a new outbreak, one which could further delay the state’s and nation’s return to economic normalcy.
Yes, we must reopen the economy, eventually. But let’s be smart about it.