Endorsing a candidate in the Rock County sheriff’s race was by far The Gazette Editorial Board’s toughest decision this election season. Both Capt. Jude Maurer and Cmdr. Troy Knudson would excel in this post, and so our endorsement comes down to a philosophical preference.
Knudson earned our endorsement because we feel he’s more likely to experiment with new and novel approaches to law enforcement. In general, law enforcement officials are discovering incarceration alone is not the answer. They’re increasingly trying to get at the root cause of criminal behaviors.
Maurer seems more black-and-white in his thinking about the role of law enforcement. For instance, when asked about what else the sheriff’s office might do to combat the opioid epidemic, he said, “We have a mission, and we cannot become an extension of human services. It’s incumbent on human services, it’s incumbent on our doctors and pharmaceuticals as well as our Legislature in order to address this problem.”
He added, “We need to continue what we’ve been doing, and we need to do what the sheriff’s office is required to do by statute.”
He’s not wrong, but Maurer’s response fails to inspire. We want the next sheriff to think beyond what state statutes say about addressing social ills.
Along these lines, Knudson is a better fit. His view of law enforcement also compliments Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore’s. Moore puts a premium on building relationships within the community, especially among those at risk to commit crime. Moore makes crime prevention a top priority, knowing there’s a higher cost to arresting and incarcerating criminals.
As the legal system continues to move toward evidence-based policies aimed at improving people’s lives and reducing recidivism, Knudson seems more likely than Maurer to embrace the evidenced-based trend.
“I think there are a huge number of resources that are available in our county,” Knudson said. “The difficulty is sometimes these resources are not well coordinated, and I think sometimes the help that’s out there doesn’t get to the people who are in such dire need of that help. And I really think as a sheriff you have the ability to bring groups together and to really focus on some of these issues.”
Despite our siding with Knudson on the philosophical front, the editorial board liked Maurer’s presentation. He comes across as a no-nonsense professional with zero tolerance for political shenanigans, which have plagued this office under Sheriff Robert Spoden.
Maurer was unequivocal in his disapproval of Spoden’s interference in a 2017 Janesville police investigation involving an underage drinking party and Spoden’s son. Maurer left no question in our minds that he recognizes the importance of avoiding conflicts of interests and the appearance of them.
Knudson was less forceful in his response about Spoden’s conduct, though he agreed Spoden “did become a little too personally involved in that incident. ... I would have left that to Janesville (police) to handle.”
Any approval of Spoden’s conduct could have been a deal breaker for the editorial board. Regardless of a sheriff’s philosophy, Rock County needs a sheriff who exercises good judgement and thinks with clarity on ethical dilemmas. In terms of ethics, both Knudson and Maurer appear ready to become sheriff.
In terms of philosophy, Knudson is the better choice.
