Delays and blown budgets have plagued many road projects in this state, and so we know better than to assume the Interstate 90/39 expansion will proceed as planned this spring.

But we find uplifting the assessment of the situation by Craig Thompson, Gov. Tony Evers’ yet-to-be-confirmed designee for transportation secretary. Thompson is giving the project’s next phase his blessing, despite it receiving only a single bid and coming in 6 percent to 7 percent over estimates. He told The Gazette on Friday he agrees with a Department of Transportation recommendation to accept the higher costs because rebidding could delay the work by at least a year and ultimately increase the price tag by at least $20 million.

Evers, a Democrat, will make the final call, but we doubt he would overrule Thompson. Republican lawmakers, who represent many of the cities and towns along I-90/39, also have motivation to back the DOT’s recommendation.

Costs exceeding estimates is unfortunate, and it’s concerning only one group—a partnership between Janesville-based Rock Road Companies and Hoffman Construction of Black River Falls—bid on the segment of the project through Janesville. But problems in how the state awards contracts is an editorial for another day.

It’s worth noting, too, many other projects in the state have exceeded estimated costs, with 95 bid proposals in 2017 and 2018 exceeding projections by more than 10 percent.

Road work near Racine to prepare for a massive Foxconn plant is partly to blame for raising building material costs, Thompson said.

At the local level, we’ve seen some project price tags, namely for the Milwaukee Street bridge, rise because of Trump administration tariffs imposed over the past year. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, material costs surged last year for aluminum, copper, steel, brass, lumber, plywood, concrete, paving mixtures, diesel fuel and other products.

If the Janesville segment of the I-90/39 project were to be rebid, any new bids would reflect costlier realities, explaining why Thompson agrees rebidding would be a mistake.

Thompson might face criticism for accepting the single bid, but we appreciate his understanding. He recognizes any project delay would both hurt this area’s economic prospects and likely cost taxpayers more.