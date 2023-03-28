The Gazette has a lot of dedicated writers of letters to the editor. In the past calendar year, you’ve sent us more than 550 letters.
The topics have been broad, as you’ve reflected on state, national and local issues.
We thank all our letter writers for being engaged with the newspaper and in the community, and we encourage you to keep sending us your views. For the most part, they’re well thought out and well-articulated, interesting to read and you’ve held to an appropriately civil level of discourse.
Over the past year, we’ve had a few dozen letters we didn’t run. Based on our editors’ tracking of why that was, they were typically too long, personally attacked someone or otherwise crossed into uncivil discourse, contained questionable “facts” or information that our staff couldn’t easily verify, or were too poorly written to be comprehensible.
Our rules for letters are printed on the Opinion page; we ask writers to be familiar with those and to adhere to them.
As we approach the April 4 election, this is also a good time to remind you of the deadline for election-related letters. The last day we’ll publish those is Friday, March 31.
The Gazette has been publishing letters to the editor since the newspaper was founded in 1845, eight years before Janesville was incorporated as a city and three years before Wisconsin became a state.
As continues today, letters throughout the newspaper’s history have covered a broad range of state and national — but mostly local — topics.
Some local topics — like the quality of fire protection, local taxes, a desire for the level of services seen in larger cities, and local volunteerism — seem to have always been on letter writers’ minds.
A letter to the editor published Sept. 22, 1854, penned by “an observer,” for instance urged The Gazette to back the creation of a city fire department and believed that local residents would support a “small” tax hike to pay for it. Here’s that letter in its entirety:
“We would suggest, thro’ your columns, the propriety of forming a fire company in this city. Fortunately, we have escaped the devastating ravages of fire for many years, but who knows how long this favorable state of things will last! The greatest amount of caution may be used, yet in the course of time fire will (break) out, when and where least expected.
We all know how indispensable the fire companies are in the larger cities, and of their great protection to property and lives, and it behooves our city authorities to agitate this matter at once. The inhabitants will not object to being taxed the small item it will be to each, and they are young enough men who will readily volunteer their services and become members of the company.
A little public spirit is all that’s required in the matter, and the people will arouse from their slumbers, and take one great step toward the welfare and protection of this city.”
Please keep your letters coming as you have for more than 175 years, follow our rules for how to write them, and stay engaged in the community.