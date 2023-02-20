For more than a decade, set alongside other Wisconsin counties, Rock County hasn’t appeared a particularly healthy place to live.

In 2022, The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute placed Rock County 61st out of 72 Wisconsin counties in an annual ranking. A decade ago, in 2012, it ranked 58. Since 2010, the county has typically ranked in the low to mid 60s.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you