For more than a decade, set alongside other Wisconsin counties, Rock County hasn’t appeared a particularly healthy place to live.
In 2022, The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute placed Rock County 61st out of 72 Wisconsin counties in an annual ranking. A decade ago, in 2012, it ranked 58. Since 2010, the county has typically ranked in the low to mid 60s.
The rankings figure in things like drunken driving deaths; rates of obesity, smoking, violent crime and childhood vaccinations; access to primary and mental health care; housing access; drug-related deaths; income inequality; drinking water safety; air pollution levels; and opportunities for exercise.
So, what have we been doing locally to improve? Quite a lot, actually, the results of which we’ll hear more about in the coming year.
Local efforts took off in 2016 with the creation of HEAR — the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County. Facilitated by the Rock County Health Department, it’s a collaboration of more than 100 members representing hospitals, school districts, municipal government, social service agencies, nonprofits and citizens at large.
Working through the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, HEAR in 2021 gathered more than 1,000 responses to a community health assessment and amassed other information. That culminated in a report in late 2021 in which the group picked two areas to focus on going forward: mental health and health care access. It said those were “underlying factors to other public health factors we see locally.”
In its report, HEAR said many local people lack insurance and lack health care literacy, struggling to access a doctor, fill out a health form, manage a chronic health condition or follow the instructions on a medication bottle.
The report noted that poverty is higher in Rock County than both the state and national average. About 25% of county residents live just above the federal poverty level, not earning enough to meet daily needs, it said. And it said equity issues need to be addressed.
“We know that the differences in health status we see throughout Rock County are unjust and rooted in inequities in the current and historic distribution of resources,” the report noted. “HEAR is committed to addressing health disparities and inequities to ensure that every Rock County resident reaches their full health potential.”
In December of 2022, the Rock County Health Department subsequently released its 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan, based on HEAR’s findings. It laid out specific steps to move the county toward a healthier place.
Goals it laid out include teaching people how to access their medical records online; ensuring that language and cultural barriers don’t impede access to care; and bringing people together through targeted inclusion, relationship building and social opportunities.
It also set an aim of having more mental health providers in the county “that reflect the community’s diverse needs,” ensuring that people feel emotionally supported and addressing disparities specific to the BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — and LGBTQ+ communities.
While those goals move toward action and we look forward to a 3-year report the health department says it will share with the community in 2024, we’ve seen some tangible local change this past year. That has included the opening in October of a new HealthNet of Rock County clinic in Janesville that offers free health, dental and behavioral care.
We’re eager to learn more in the coming year about what’s working locally to keep people healthy and what needs shoring up. And we’ll watch for these efforts to soon become reflected in a rising statewide health ranking for Rock County.