Raise your hand if you were stunned by the news last week of a Craig High School teacher showing her class a video that glorifies unions and demonizes right-to-work laws.
Yeah, we weren’t either.
That more teachers haven’t been accused of peddling left-wing propaganda is perhaps the real surprise. And if not for a parent reaching out to The Gazette about this video, which jokes about cocaine use and refers to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “human skid mark on a quilt,” this incident likely never would have been exposed.
We can only hope the video’s showing, described in a front-page story Tuesday, isn’t indicative of how Janesville high school classrooms as a whole operate. We hope teachers are adhering to and administrators are enforcing the district’s policy on teaching controversial issues, which requires teachers to notify administrators of their plans to introduce a controversial topic.
For the record, we’re all for teaching controversial topics, but the video presented by the Craig teacher suggests she was out to indoctrinate students rather than help them consider all sides of an issue.
We understand the temptation many teachers face with Election Day looming and their hearts set on a “blue wave” whisking Republican incumbents out of office. While the video in question wasn’t explicitly about Act 10, the legislation has been an undeniable source of teacher angst. In 2011, Walker shepherded through the Legislature the union-busting measure, and it eviscerated public unions by most accounts. Teachers retired in droves after its passage, and those who stayed or came later lost most of their collective bargaining powers. Their health-care and pension benefits aren’t what they used to be.
We get it. Teachers are angry. But the classroom isn’t about the teachers. It’s about the students, and they deserve a well-rounded education. Brainwashing is for dictatorships, not for public school systems in the United States.
If students hear only criticism of right-to-work laws and other Republican initiatives, how are students to develop a healthy understanding of the limits of government? Critics forget Act 10 was officially dubbed the Budget Repair Bill and was instrumental in getting the state’s fiscal house in order. Walker had inherited a large budget deficit, and he took bold action to cut spending, while giving local governments more control over paying teachers. Act 10 declared that taxpayers aren’t vessels to be drained for union purposes.
Before Act 10’s passage, unions controlled how teachers were paid. At the same time, unions often erected barriers preventing administrators and school boards from firing the worst performers. Act 10 changed all that by giving districts the power to pay teachers based on merit. The private sector knows what it means to reward good performance, and now public schools have that opportunity (albeit one the Janesville School Board has failed to seize).
But which Craig teacher plans to present this side of the story?
