If Wisconsin government is to become less partisan, it will need to create a nonpartisan system for drawing district boundaries.
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed such a system, but the Republican-led Legislature is determined to block it. The GOP and its lawyers will put up a fierce fight to defend the status quo, which has allowed Republicans to dominate the Assembly, in particular, over the past decade, despite the state’s overall political preferences being nearly evenly split among Democrats and Republicans.
The state Supreme Court is likely to be asked someday to rule on whether efforts to reform today’s redistricting schemes are constitutional.
It’s important voters elect justices who recognize partisan gerrymandering is corrosive to democracy.
Against this backdrop, the Gazette Editorial Board is endorsing Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky for state Supreme Court.
Her opponent, Justice Daniel Kelly, is too closely tied to the scheming that gave rise to today’s hopelessly flawed methods for drawing district maps. In fact, Kelly in 2012 served as an attorney representing Republicans against legal challenges that new district maps had been gerrymandered to benefit the GOP. Nobody should have been surprised when then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, appointed Kelly to the Supreme Court to fill a seat vacated by retiring Justice David Prosser in 2016.
Speaking to the potential outcome of a future redistricting case, Karofsky bluntly framed the issue. “You and I already know how he (Kelly) would rule on a gerrymandering case. Is that who your want on our Supreme Court?” she asked the editorial board.
To be clear, we recognize Karofsky has the support of Democrats, and we don’t claim she’s the ideal candidate for advancing a nonpartisan redistricting process. But there’s little doubt in our minds she’s more likely than Kelly to rule against political gerrymandering. It’s noteworthy, too, that Karofsky advocates for the Supreme Court to adopt a recusal rule aimed at prohibiting justices from ruling on cases involving groups that are also large contributors to the justices’ campaigns.
If Wisconsin is to restore some sense of normalcy to its politics, voters will need to elect office holders who work to purge partisanship from the election process.
Some Republicans argue Evers’ plan for creating a nonpartisan commission to redraw district lines is itself a partisan plan. While partisan bias is inherent in any political decision, it is possible to create less partisan policy outcomes—and that’s exactly what Evers’ commission would do. It would be bound by a set of standards that would force it to eliminate partisan considerations in redrawing district boundaries and adhere more closely to nonpartisan, geographic considerations. The result would be to create district boundaries that would produce more competitive races between Democrats and Republicans and ultimately lead to more compromise and more moderate policies.
Electing Karofsky would move the state in the right direction, toward less partisan elections. A vote for her opponent is a vote for the status quo and all the dysfunction that comes with it.