Sensibility prevailed among most Janesville Plan Commission members facing an audience Monday night hostile to a proposal to build much-needed housing near the Briar Crest subdivision on the city’s north side.
Unlike in 2017, the last time this commission voted on a development plan for this site, members didn’t fold. This time, they showed their mettle in approving the construction of 28 new homes, including nine duplexes on a 10.3 acre lot between Walmart and Briar Crest.
A proposal submitted in 2017 to construct an apartment complex at the site would have generated more housing units, and we thought its rejection was a mistake. Fortunately, the city’s housing crunch has lessened in the past year as other developers have helped fill the void through apartment projects in other areas of the city.
In 2017, some commission members argued the city had made a “promise” to develop only single-family housing on the 10.3 acre lot, scuttling Waunakee developer Bill Ranguette’s apartment complex concept.
Beloit developer Zach Knutson solved that problem by floating a plan with single-family housing, disarming the “promise” claims despite several duplexes being in Knutson’s plan. The “promise,” as the Gazette Editorial Board argued in 2017, doesn’t actually exist, though it offered a convenient excuse at the time for commission members to reject Ranguette’s plan.
Some Briar Crest residents tried to poke holes in Knutson’s plans, though their arguments were weak, none more so than concerns raised about construction crews hitting gas pipelines. Imagine if the city had to reject development plans based on whether they were near existing pipelines. Janesville would turn into a giant no-development zone.
The next weakest argument related to traffic concerns, which city officials have dismissed. This proposal would put 28 homes near Walmart and Sam’s Club. If anything contributes to congestion in the area, it’s those big-box stores.
One commission member, Doug Marklein, voted against the project. He also was a believer in the “promise” argument put forth to kill Ranguette’s plans in 2017. This time, Marklein objected to the aesthetics of the planned buildings, saying they would create what he described as the “North Wright Road syndrome,” referring to the front-entry garage designs.
To be fair to Marklein, he owns a home construction company, and so he presumably knows a thing or two about home construction. But if this is the high standard to which he intends to hold developers, what other “syndromes” might justify future no votes?
Thankfully, the rest of the commission wasn’t as picky. They did the right thing in approving the project.