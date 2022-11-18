This week’s first snowfall of the season is a good time to reflect on those who will need help locally this winter finding a warm place to sleep, a hot meal and adequate clothing to stave off the weather.

Nov. 12-22 is National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, and those behind that campaign have a tri-fold message for Americans who are more fortunate: volunteer, donate and educate—perhaps by hosting a hunger awareness event in your community.

