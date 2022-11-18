This week’s first snowfall of the season is a good time to reflect on those who will need help locally this winter finding a warm place to sleep, a hot meal and adequate clothing to stave off the weather.
Nov. 12-22 is National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, and those behind that campaign have a tri-fold message for Americans who are more fortunate: volunteer, donate and educate—perhaps by hosting a hunger awareness event in your community.
It’s a perennial aim of local, state and federal government to increase the supply of affordable and emergency housing and to allocate tax dollars to provide food, shelter, clothing, transportation and job assistance to those who need it.
Nationwide, the number of those who fall into that group is daunting.
According to organizers of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, more than 37 million Americans are “at risk of suffering from hunger,” an estimated 3.5 million people end up each year sleeping in cars, in parks, in shelters or under bridges, and more than 1 in 6 children currently live in poverty.
Government can only do so much to combat that.
Thankfully, here in the Janesville area, a variety of local nonprofits serve the homeless and those in financial need. And there are plenty of ways individuals can support their efforts, helping neighbors close to home.
You can start, those groups say, by signing up to volunteer and/or financially donating to their cause.
ECHO of Janesville has been serving Rock County low-income residents since 1969. Today, its services include emergency rental assistance, emergency housing, a food pantry, Thanksgiving baskets, a Christmas toy drive, gas cards and bus tokens and farmers market vouchers.
On its website, echojanesville.org, ECHO notes that in the first 7 months of 2022, it provided more than 1.6 million meals and 169 months of rent assistance to local individuals and families. Additionally, in those months, ECHO provided 7,369 nights in hotels and 1,784 senior stockboxes to older local residents.
The Salvation Army Rock County similarly provides assistance to residents of the Beloit and Janesville areas, including offering a food pantry and free community meals. This week’s kick-off of its annual holiday Red Kettle campaign coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
And here in Janesville, groups that provide emergency shelter for homeless men, women and families include House of Mercy, 320 Lincoln St., and Gifts Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St.
On its website, giftsshelter.org, Gifts Men’s Shelter, founded in 2007, notes that in 2021 it provided 5,610 nights of lodging and 32,904 meals.
House of Mercy, operated by Mercyhealth, is a 25-bed short-term emergency shelter that, according Mercyhealth’s website, www.mercyhealthsystem.org, has housed more than 8,000 individuals since opening in 1996.
So, when it comes to aiding those who are experiencing hunger and homelessness here in Janesville, a variety of community groups are already mobilized. They know what they need to do, that compliments the efforts of local, state and federal government. They just need our individual time and financial support to get the job done.