It doesn't exist yet and can't under current law, but a Rock County Fire District isn't such a far-fetched idea.

As more rural fire departments struggle to recruit volunteers and pay for new equipment, the formation of fire districts will emerge as one possible solution.

But it will require the Legislature to change the law to give these districts the authority to levy taxes, write policy and manage budgets much like municipalities and school districts already do.

This isn't a call for higher taxes but a shift in taxation, from individual municipalities to fire districts governed by a group of elected commissioners. These districts would be held accountable to voters just like city council and school board members are today.

And, of course, no municipality would be forced to join a district. That decision would be left to the voters, or perhaps their local representatives.

Janesville's new fire chief, Ernest Rhodes, knows how fire district works, having moved here from Missouri, where such districts are commonplace, some of them comprising an entire county.

Rhodes met with the Gazette Editorial Board last week and broached the topic while discussing his home state. To be clear, he's not advocating for any immediate changes to Wisconsin law. Indeed, he's been on the job for only two months and is still learning Wisconsin law.

Nevertheless, he sees value in consolidations.

"I think a county-wide fire department is not a bad thing," he said. "I think mergers and consolidations are a good thing."

He said the Janesville and Milton fire departments are on the right track with their agreement for the Janesville fire chief to oversee Milton's department. It's not merger, but the arrangement allows both departments to undergo similar training and to better coordinate responses to fire and medical emergencies.

Such agreements are a good first step, but area fire departments will likely need to go even further to survive.

State legislators are aware of challenges facing fire departments, and a study committee generated a list of recommendations in 2017 to address these challenges. Some of the recommendations include giving tax credits to volunteer firefighters and reducing the length of time they must serve to collect retirement benefits.

Interestingly, one of the committee's recommendations would allow for the creation of fire districts with taxation authority, but that recommendation was later nixed by the state Joint Legislative Council.

That's too bad because many of the legislative council's recommendations are unlikely to reverse the staff-shortage trend. Giving cities and towns the option to radically restructure their fire departments via a fire district would qualify as real reform.

Staffing shortages and tight budgets wouldn't disappear under fire districts, and we don't claim these districts are a panacea. But well-organized districts could make these problems more manageable.

Some municipalities will refuse to join a district, and that's fine, but the Legislature should at least give them the option to join or create one. This model works well in other states, and it can work here, too.